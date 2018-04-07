The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through to the live final?

Just four singers have made it through to the live grand final

The Voice UK 2018 has its four finalists.

The semi-final, which was the first live show of the series so far, saw a viewer vote decide who went through to the grand final on Saturday 7th April.

Each coach had taken two acts from their team through to the live semi-final, but eight singers became four, and now each coach has just one singer from their teams who has gone through to the final.

Here are the four acts who are safe and made it through:

Lauren Bannon (Team Olly)

Donel Mangena (Team Will)

Ruti Olajugbagbe (Team Tom)

Belle Voci (Team JHud)

Jamie Grey, Lucy Milburn, Gayatri Nair and Tai were all eliminated from the competition after failing to receive enough votes in the live semi-final on Saturday 31st March.

The winner will be crowned next Saturday and it will be purely down to the viewers to decide who takes the title of The Voice UK champion 2018.