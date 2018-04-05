Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one at 2018 Masters

Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one at 2018 Masters

From ecstasy to agony, Tony Finau dropped to his knees but managed to pop his ankle back in during the par-three contest

(Getty, JG)

You’ve just nailed a hole-in-one at the Augusta National Golf Club, hitting the perfect shot at the Masters. You run down the fairway to celebrate, but the next thing you know, you’re on your knees with a dislocated ankle.

Advertisement

That’s gotta sting right?

That’s exactly what happened to US professional golfer Tony Finau at the 2018 Masters par three contest on Wednesday 4th April, just one day before the main tournament is due to begin.

Finau aced the 8th hole while his wife and four children watched on. He ran down the course, arms aloft, only to stumble and badly twist his ankle.

The 28-year-old quickly popped the ankle back in – look away in the video below if you’re squeamish – before gingerly limping back down the fairway.

Fans were shocked, surprised, and just a little bit nauseous after seeing Finau go from ecstasy to agony so quickly.

Advertisement

Finau says he intends to be ready for his scheduled start time at the Masters this Thursday at 5.43pm UK time.

Tags

All about Golf: the Masters

(Getty, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

(Getty, JG)

How to watch the Masters 2018 on TV: full Sky Sports and BBC golf coverage guide

imagenotavailable1

Peter Alliss on the art of commentary, his critics – and why equality is bad for women golfers

134384.33dc5d4c-5267-4479-8e8d-3cec3e74f165

If Disney made a golf tournament, it would be the Masters

104732

US Masters 2017: the secrets of Augusta National Golf Club

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more