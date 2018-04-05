Golfer dislocates ankle while celebrating hole-in-one at 2018 Masters

From ecstasy to agony, Tony Finau dropped to his knees but managed to pop his ankle back in during the par-three contest

You’ve just nailed a hole-in-one at the Augusta National Golf Club, hitting the perfect shot at the Masters. You run down the fairway to celebrate, but the next thing you know, you’re on your knees with a dislocated ankle.

That’s gotta sting right?

That’s exactly what happened to US professional golfer Tony Finau at the 2018 Masters par three contest on Wednesday 4th April, just one day before the main tournament is due to begin.

Finau aced the 8th hole while his wife and four children watched on. He ran down the course, arms aloft, only to stumble and badly twist his ankle.

The 28-year-old quickly popped the ankle back in – look away in the video below if you’re squeamish – before gingerly limping back down the fairway.

Good grief, Tony Finau wrecked his ankle celebrating a hole in one pic.twitter.com/8o7JxVi3xQ — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) April 4, 2018

Fans were shocked, surprised, and just a little bit nauseous after seeing Finau go from ecstasy to agony so quickly.

Has Tony Finau just dislocated his ankle and put it back in? 🤢🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/VNHv4vwWgF — James Grayson (@JaamesGrayson10) April 4, 2018

Oh no Tony Finau, say that ankle doesn’t hurt as bad as it looks like it did. — Jay Coffin (@JayCoffinGC) April 4, 2018

Finau says he intends to be ready for his scheduled start time at the Masters this Thursday at 5.43pm UK time.