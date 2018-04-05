Accessibility Links

BBC adds new names to Biggest Weekend festival line-up

Florence and the Machine, Shawn Mendes, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato are the latest names to join the bill

Florence and the Machine

More huge names have joined the line-up for BBC Music’s Biggest Weekend festival, with Florence and the Machine, Shawn Mendes, Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato the latest acts to join the bill.

Jason Derulo, Bastille, Christine and the Queens, Chvrches, Hailee Steinfeld and Anne-Marie have also been confirmed to join the likes of Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Sam Smith and both Liam and Noel Gallagher (although, sadly, the former Oasis brothers will be performing totally separately).

The four-day festival is taking place in four separate locations up and down the UK across the late May bank holiday weekend.

The event will also feature performances from Emeli Sandé, Beck, Stereophonics, Rita Ora and Manic Street Preachers.

Four separate sites in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland will be playing host to some of the biggest names in music, with 175,000 tickets will be made available across the four locations – more than the number sold for Glastonbury.

