What time is The Voice UK on TV?
Everything you need to know about The Voice UK's live grand final featuring Lauren Bannon, Donel Mangena, Belle Voci and Ruti Olajugbagbe
What time is The Voice UK live final on TV?
The Voice UK final starts at 8.30pm on Saturday 7 April and finishes at 10.10pm on ITV, when we’ll know our 2018 winner.
What’s happening in the final?
Emma Willis hosts as the four remaining contestants compete to win. Each of the acts will also take to the stage to perform with their coaches in duets that are bound to be show-stopping.
The two singers voted the viewers’ favourites will then go head-to-head in performing what would be their winner’s single. Whoever wins will see their song released straight after the show ends.
Who is in The Voice UK final?
Team Olly
Lauren Bannon
Team Will
Donel Mangena
Team Jennifer
Belle Voci
Team Tom
Ruti Olajugbagbe
What else is happening?
There will also be a coaches’ performance, with Sir Tom Jones, will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs uniting on stage to perform a rendition of Come Together by The Beatles.