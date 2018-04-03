Lara Pulver was asked to join Benedict Cumberbatch’s new drama

The former Sherlock actress has revealed she considered appearing in Cumberbatch's upcoming Sky Atlantic series Patrick Melrose

Lara Pulver has revealed that she nearly reunited with Sherlock co-star Benedict Cumberbatch on new Sky Atlantic drama Patrick Melrose.

The actress, who played Irene Adler in the BBC’s modern reimagining of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle’s mysteries, said in a recent interview that the drama’s director, Edward Berger, had got in touch with her about playing Cumberbatch’s wife, but the two eventually agreed it wouldn’t work, citing their on-screen history as the reason.

“Well, the director of Ben’s [Cumberbatch] Patrick Melrose project did call to ask about me playing his wife, but we both decided it wouldn’t work,” she told The Telegraph. “When you’ve already been seen in a relationship together on such a large scale…”

She also had some bad news for Irene Adler fans, ruling out a return to Sherlock.

“She’s not in any more of the books, and how could you top that episode [series two opener A Scandal in Belgravia] anyway?” she added.

“The nude thing was what grabbed headlines, when it was such a well-crafted episode, such a brilliant piece of writing and she was such a great character. And I’m naive, but you see more of Ben’s butt than you do of me.”

Pulver can currently be seen alongside David Morrissey in new BBC2 drama The City and The City, which begins on Friday at 9pm.