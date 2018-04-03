Accessibility Links

Gregg Wallace: judging Bake Off is "easier" than judging MasterChef

Gregg Wallace: judging Bake Off is “easier” than judging MasterChef

MasterChef judge Gregg Wallace says "only tasting one kind of food" is easier than passing judgement on many different types of cuisine

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef

When it comes to being a judge on TV, it doesn’t get tougher than MasterChef – at least according to Gregg Wallace.

Advertisement

“I wouldn’t want to judge Bake Off,” says the presenter and MasterChef judge in the new issue of Radio Times. “Their job’s easier than ours because they only taste one kind of food.”

Wallace was talking to Radio Times ahead of the final week of MasterChef 2018, and before last week’s controversial elimination, which saw contestant Zaleha Kadir Olpin leave the competition.

The BBC judge was criticised after telling Olpin that her classic Malaysian chicken rendang recipe was not “crispy” enough, only for viewers to point out that the curry dish calls for long, slow cooking.

Even the Malaysian prime minister waded in to the debate, asking on social media, “Does anyone eat chicken rendang ‘crispy’?”

Advertisement

Read the full interview with Gregg Wallace and John Torode in Radio Times magazine, out now 

The Great British Bake Off

John Torode and Gregg Wallace on MasterChef
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

