Alex Jones reveals pay gap with One Show co-host Matt Baker has been “addressed”

The BBC salary reveal last summer showed that she was earning less than her co-presenter

Programme Name: The One Show - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: (L-R) Alex Jones, Matt Baker - (C) BBC - Photographer: Ray Burmiston

The One Show presenter Alex Jones has revealed that the pay gap between her and co-presenter Matt Baker has been “addressed” by the BBC.

Last summer, when the BBC released the pay details of their on-air employees, it was revealed that Jones was receiving between £400,000-450,000 per year, while Baker – who also fronts BBC series Countryfile – earned between £450,000-500,000.

But in a recent interview with Hello magazine, Jones confirmed that this had been “put right”.

“We’ve never discussed our pay because we’re quite British like that,” she said. “Even my mum doesn’t know how much I earn. But the BBC seem to be doing what they can and I know that with Matt and I our editor put that right; it’s been addressed with us.”

Jones also opened up about the fears that plagued her when she went on maternity leave in 2016 to give birth to her son Teddy.

“This is a thing women don’t like to admit, but I was nervous about maternity leave,” she said. “I love and respect my job and with that comes a fear of losing it. I was petrified of someone else being in my seat and doing it better. By your mid 30s, early 40s, you’ve worked damn hard to get where you are: why should you give that up?”

The BBC are currently implementing measures to reduce the gender pay gap and to increase the number of women in on air roles. It was announced recently that the broadcaster is aiming to meet a 50:50 gender balance on experts across over 80 of its news and current affairs programmes by April 2019.

The One Show airs weeknights at 7pm on BBC1

Tags

All about The One Show

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

