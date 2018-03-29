Accessibility Links

Former Doctor Who star Christopher Eccleston set to appear at London Comic Con

The actor is making his first ever convention signing appearance

The Doctor Dances

Look Who it is: Christopher Eccleston – the actor who played the leather-jacket-wearing Ninth Doctor in Doctor Who – will be appearing at London ComicCon. This will mark his first ever signing at a convention.

The sci-fi festival revealed the news on their Facebook page, saying the actor would be appearing on Sunday 29th July at the Olympia London event.

At least one of Eccleston’s successors, Twelfth Doctor Peter Capaldi, is also due to appear over the weekend. His companion Pearl Mackie (who played Bill Potts on the show), David Bradley (the First Doctor during the most recent Christmas special), Sixth Doctor Colin Baker and Seventh Sylvester McCoy will also be at the convention.

The news will be surprising for Whovians as Eccleston has previously avoided such events.

“I’ve never done conventions,” he told ITV’s Lorraine in 2017. “I know there’s a lot of money there, but I’ve always wanted to just earn my living by acting, and that’s not a judgment on people who do them … it’s just the way I am.”

Eccleston will be signing autographs for the price of £95 and appearing in photos for £85, according to the ComicCon website.

Recently Eccleston has been much more talkative about his Doctor Who days than usual, opening up to Radio Times about how he was “out of [his] comfort zone” during series one. “My relationship with my three immediate superiors – the showrunner, the producer and co-producer – broke down irreparably during the first block of filming and it never recovered,” he said. “They lost trust in me, and I lost faith and trust and belief in them.”

Unlike Capaldi and Mackie, however, Eccleston is not due to appear on a stage talk.

