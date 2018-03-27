The Real Full Monty ladies channel Calendar Girls in new photoshoot ahead of final live performance

The eight female celebrities will be stripping off for charity this Thursday live on ITV

This Thursday, eight brave celebrities will be stripping off live on ITV for charity in The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.

After the success of The Real Full Monty last year, eight women will be baring all to help raise awareness about breast cancer.

Loose Women star Coleen Nolan, broadcaster Victoria Derbyshire, Emmerdale’s Sally Dexter, reality TV star Megan McKenna, singer Michelle Heaton, comedian Helen Lederer, actress Ruth Madoc and DJ Sarah-Jane Crawford are all taking part, one day after the male celebrities have performed for the camera.

Meet the women baring all in The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night

Ahead of the women’s final performance, six Real Full Monty stars have been channelling their inner Calendar Girl in a new photoshoot to promote the series.

Check out the images below, and tune in from Thursday 29th March at 9pm on ITV to watch the show live.