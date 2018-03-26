Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez reWHOnited at the weekend

Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez reWHOnited at the weekend

The Doctor Who stars were together again at fan convention ReGeneration Who - and everyone was loving it...

Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)

Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez were reunited over the weekend, with the two Scottish actors – who played the Twelfth Doctor and Missy/The Master respectively – both appearing at fan convention ReGeneration Who in Baltimore to chat about their time on the BBC sci-fi series and meet some of those adoring fans.

Advertisement

And the fans WERE adoring, with many attendees blown away to see the pair in action together again, and many others excited to actually meet them in person.

Sure, it’s not actually been that long since they were together onscreen – it was only last July – but now that the pair have both moved on from Doctor Who, it’s good to see they can still cross paths every now and again. It would be a much darker universe without the Doctor and Missy knocking heads from time to time.

Advertisement

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez in Doctor Who (BBC, HF)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

A still from the opening credits design (Stuart Manning, Jonny Eveson)

This vibrant fan-made Doctor Who opening sequence takes the series into a new era

Pearl Mackie as Bill Potts in Doctor Who

Doctor Who actress Pearl Mackie to star in new BBC comedy Proposal

(BBC/Instagram, JG)

Jodie Whittaker “not allowed” to say how long she signed on for Doctor Who

The Doctor Dances

Christopher Eccleston says he “lost faith and trust and belief” in Doctor Who bosses while filming

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more