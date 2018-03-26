Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez reWHOnited at the weekend

The Doctor Who stars were together again at fan convention ReGeneration Who - and everyone was loving it...

Doctor Who stars Peter Capaldi and Michelle Gomez were reunited over the weekend, with the two Scottish actors – who played the Twelfth Doctor and Missy/The Master respectively – both appearing at fan convention ReGeneration Who in Baltimore to chat about their time on the BBC sci-fi series and meet some of those adoring fans.

And the fans WERE adoring, with many attendees blown away to see the pair in action together again, and many others excited to actually meet them in person.

🚨 PETER CAPALDI AND MICHELLE GOMEZ REWHONITED THIS IS NOT A DRILL 🚨 pic.twitter.com/K6ls1Ng3MZ — 🌈 Karlpaldi ✨ (@CosmicWhoNerd) March 24, 2018

“The other thing that made it easy for me was having Peter Capaldi as my Doctor.” – Michelle Gomez on playing Missy #ReGenerationWho4 — Joy Piedmont (@InquiringJoy) March 24, 2018

Thanks to @onezumi and @ReGenerationWho Staff for making this pic of my family, @MichelleGomez, and Peter Capaldi (get twitter Peter) possible. pic.twitter.com/eckcRqovrV — Mark Anderson (@markemer) March 25, 2018

I want you all to tell me this isn't the greatest photo op to exist.#PeterCapaldi in a party hat, as promised. Bonus Michelle, whose response to wearing a party hat was "I'm wearing mine like this. Be careful what you ask for." pic.twitter.com/Gjad7iU6QD — ✨ Cosmic A.J. ✨ (@ajbackst) March 25, 2018

I had a fabulous time crossing all of time and space and reveling in my #DoctorWho fandom @ReGenerationWho (I’m British, what did you expect?) including meeting my favorite Doctor, the fabulous Peter Capaldi, and the best Master(Missy!) of all time, Michelle Gomez! pic.twitter.com/TgiVMQsSFE — Alex Perry (@alexandertperry) March 25, 2018

REUNITED!!!! Michelle Gomez and Peter Capaldi😍😍😍 https://t.co/utvUumceeL — LindsC (@missygomezfan) March 25, 2018

Listening to Michelle Gomez referring to Peter Capaldi as her Doctor is giving me a lot of Twissy related emotions just saying. 💜 #DoctorWho #regen4 — Lacy Baugher (@LacyMB) March 24, 2018

Sure, it’s not actually been that long since they were together onscreen – it was only last July – but now that the pair have both moved on from Doctor Who, it’s good to see they can still cross paths every now and again. It would be a much darker universe without the Doctor and Missy knocking heads from time to time.

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn