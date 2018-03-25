JK Rowling has completed the next Strike novel

It might not be so long until we see it back on TV after all

While it may still be a couple of years before we get another series of Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger sleuthing it up, Strike fans have plenty to be happy about today – because the next book in the series has finally been finished.

JK Rowling, who writes the Cormoran Strike novels the BBC drama is based on under the penname Robert Galbraith, tweeted that she had completed new novel Lethal White earlier this weekend, bringing happy news to all the fans keen for more adventures from the military policeman-turned-private investigator.

Given that Rowling also recently confirmed that Lethal White was set to get the TV adaptation treatment (possibly in a longer series, according to Burke) it looks like we’re well on our way to getting the small-screen version of Strike back too.

And who knows? Given the series’ popularity, maybe the new book’s Strike and Robin will have shifted slightly to be closer to their TV counterparts, tying the worlds together for fans of the drama coming to the books for the first time.

It worked for Bernard Cornwell and his Sharpe novels, after all, when the author retooled his leading man to look and sound like Sean Bean’s TV version of the hero. Who’s to say Burke doesn’t deserve the same treatment?

Strike: Career of Evil is available to watch on BBC iPlayer