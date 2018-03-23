Who are the women baring all for The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night?

Everything you need to know about the eight brave female celebrities stripping off for charity

These are the brave female celebrities who have signed up to bare all in the name of charity in ITV’s The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night.

After the runaway success of The Real Full Monty last year, eight famous women have decided to show the boys how it’s done.

Helped by choreographer Ashley Banjo and wearing dresses by designer Julien MacDonald, the women will visit the Moulin Rouge in Paris to take inspiration for their routine before taking everything off in a special performance to help raise awareness about breast cancer. Their feat will also mark 20 years since The Calendar Girls stripped off and posed for their iconic calendar.

So who are the celebrities taking part? Here’s everything you need to know:

Coleen Nolan

Age: 53

Best-known for: Originally as a member of sibling pop group The Nolans, Coleen is now recognised for starring as a panellist and presenter on Loose Women. Her sister, Bernie, who was also part of The Nolans, passed away from metastasised breast cancer in 2013.

On taking part in The Real Full Monty, Coleen says: “The boys were so amazing last year and I loved watching the show from home, so I can’t quite believe I’ll be taking part myself this time with a group of fabulous ladies who, like me, have all been touched by the shadows cancer casts over us.

“Although I’m terrified about what I’ve let myself in for, considering I won’t even wear a bikini on the beach let alone get my kit off in front of 2,500 people and millions at home, but getting women to talk about breast cancer checks is way more important than any body hang-ups or nerves I’ve got. We are determined to give the audience a show they will never forget and hopefully raise awareness that could help save lives.”

Megan McKenna

Age: 25

Best-known for: The reality TV star originally came to prominence after starring in MTV’s Ex on the Beach. She then went on to become a full-time cast member of The Only Way is Essex where her on/off relationship with Pete Wicks was one of the show’s main storylines. However, she quit the ITVBe reality show in 2017.

Last September, she starred in her own ITVBe spin-off called There’s Something About Megan which was all about trying to get her music career off the ground. She even released a song called High Heeled Shoes.

Megan is now dating Love Island’s Mike ‘Muggy Mike’ Thalassitis:

Sarah-Jane Crawford

Age: 34

Best-known for: After presenting for E4 and MTV, Sarah-Jane landed the job of fronting The Xtra Factor on ITV2 in 2014 while she also hosted her own show on Radio 1Xtra. The DJ hung up her headphones in 2015 and since then she’s hosted for E! and has appeared on E4’s Celebs Go Dating.

Sarah-Jane has previously spoken about having several cancer scares, explaining that she’s had an operation to remove a lump in her breast.

In an interview in 2016, she said: “Checking my breasts has become routine and I know that I’m going to notice anything that changes. I’m speaking about this now to encourage other women to keep checking and make sure if there’s a problem they insist on screening and ultrasound scans.”

Michelle Heaton

Age: 38

Best-known for: Being catapulted to fame on reality TV show Popstars in 2001 as one fifth of pop group Liberty X. The band went on to have huge success, including number one single Just a Little. The band actually racked up ten consecutive top 20 singles before going their separate ways in 2007. In 2013, the band got back together for ITV2 series The Big Reunion.

Michelle had a preventative double mastectomy in 2012 after being diagnosed with the faulty BRCA2 gene.

Victoria Derbyshire

Age: 49

Best-known for: Hosting news and current affairs programme Victoria Derbyshire weekdays on BBC2. The award-winning presenter has previously spoken about having a mastectomy after being diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015.

She told Radio Times of taking part in The Real Full Monty: “I’m apprehensive, of course I am. I’m not ashamed of how I look, but I do look different to other women, and the idea of revealing that is absolutely nerve-racking.

“I do a lot of stuff with various charities to get the message about breast cancer out – that you should check your breasts, that if there’s a change you should go straight to the doctor’s – and this presented an opportunity to get the message across to an audience of women who would never go to a charity event, who might think they don’t fit the profile, that they are too young, or not at risk. We are going to create a really noisy event to attract attention.”

Ruth Madoc

Age: 74

Best-known for: Starring in iconic 80s comedy Hi-de-Hi! as Gladys Pugh. Ruth has popped up in several other comedies over the years including Sky1’s Stella, ITV’s Benidorm and much-maligned and long-forgotten BBC sitcom Big Top.

Ruth also played Daffyd Thomas’s mother opposite Matt Lucas in sketch comedy Little Britain.

Helen Lederer

Age: 63

Best-known for: Despite starring in plenty of comedies over the years, Helen is still best-known as Catriona in Absolutely Fabulous – a part she first played in 1992.

Helen was also a pioneering figure of the alternative comedy circuit in the 80s alongside the likes of Ben Elton, Rik Mayall and Adrian Edmondson – who enlisted Helen for bit-parts in their anarchic sitcom Bottom.

More recently she’s become no stranger to reality TV, taking part in ITV’s Splash!, Celebrity Big Brother and Celebrity MasterChef.

Sally Dexter

Age: 57

Best-known for: Playing Faith Dingle in Emmerdale. Sally joined the cast of the ITV soap last year, but prior to that she was best-known for her stage and theatre work.

Sally, who also appeared in early noughties soap Night and Day, won an Olivier Award in 1987 and has starred in West End productions of Oliver, Sister Act and Billy Elliot. She also created and co-wrote 2011 comedy Sugartown, which starred Sue Johnston and Tom Ellis.

The Real Full Monty: Ladies’ Night airs Thursday 29th March at 9pm on ITV