David Ginola, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief

The three footballers will be swapping strips for sequins as they take to the ballroom for charity

Football stars David Ginola, Chris Kamara and Alex Scott have been confirmed as the celebrities taking part in the Strictly Come Dancing special for Sport Relief.

The trio will be hoping their footwork on the pitch will stand them in good stead to impress in the ballroom when they take to the floor on Friday 23rd March in aid of charity.

Actor and ex-French international star David is now a pundit, but also competed in the French version of Strictly back in 2011. He finished third in series one of Danse Avec les Stars.

Former Sheffield United and Bradford City player Chris also forged a career as a football reporter and pundit but more recently has become known as a TV presenter and star, fronting Ninja Warrior UK for ITV, appearing on Murder in Successville and taking part in The Great Sport Relief Bake Off.

England star Alex Scott recently retired from international football, but her career saw her become the second most capped female England player of all time, with 140 appearances. She currently plays for Arsenal WFC and has received an MBE for services to football, as well as being a pundit and presenting alongside Chris on Sky’s Goals on Sunday.

Loved being apart of the @SkySportsPL team again for #supersunday 😊 Now it's time to get home to watch some more football!! This time cheering on my @Lionesses against Germany 🦁 pic.twitter.com/E49MQJOzWq — Alex Scott MBE (@AlexScott) March 4, 2018

Something tells us things between these three are going to get very competitive.

Sport Relief airs Friday 23rd March at 7pm on BBC1