What time is the Real Full Monty Live on TV?

A group of male celebrities are set to shed their clothes on ITV – here’s how to watch it, what to expect, and the cause behind it all…

What time is it on TV?

The men’s version of The Real Full Monty Live is on Wednesday 28th March at 9pm on ITV.

The women’s version will follow on Thursday 29th at the same time.

What is The Real Full Monty?

A group of celebrities learn a “new super-sized version” of the iconic sexy routine routine from scratch before stripping fully nude for the nation in a 90-minute broadcast in a bid to raise awareness.

Who is taking their clothes off?

Diversity dancer Ashley Banjo, Pointless host Alexander Armstrong, TV presenter Jeff Brazier, singer Tom Parker, TOWIE star James Argent, chef Ainsley Harriott, former rugby player Ugo Monye, ex-footballer John Hartson and former EastEnder Johnny Partridge are all taking part.

What’s it all in aid of?

The Full Monty Live is to raise awareness of prostate and testicular cancer and to encourage more men to make vital checks that could save their lives. The broadcast comes months after Bill Turnbull revealed he had prostate cancer in an interview with Radio Times in a bid to prompt more men to get check-ups.

What do Alexander Armstrong and Ashley Banjo say?

Alexander Armstrong: “Last year’s show was a major success, particularly given it was unknown territory. But now we want to see if we can aim for an even better performance to grab people’s attention again for this cause. Hopefully, we’re in for even more fun as we take another bunch of blokes and turn them into show stoppers capable of turning the audience into a frenzy.”

Ashley Banjo: “After the amazing time we had last year, I can’t wait to get the chance to teach the 2018 intake how to forget their inhibitions and put on an unforgettable show to raise awareness for this incredibly important issue that really can save lives.”

Has The Real Full Monty taken place before?

Yes, it has – last June, to mark 20 years since the The Full Monty’s release, a group of male celebrities also stripped off to raise awareness of men’s cancers. Banjo and Armstrong joined forces with Wayne Sleep, Mark Foster, Matthew Wolfenden, Danny John-Jules, Harry Judd, Dom Littlewood and Elliot Wright and the results were quite something.