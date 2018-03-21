Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
ITV confirms Saturday Night Takeaway will return without Ant McPartlin

ITV confirms Saturday Night Takeaway will return without Ant McPartlin

The entertainment show will return on 31st March after being pulled from the schedules this week

Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Pictures, SL

Saturday Night Takeaway will return next week without Ant McPartlin, ITV have confirmed.

Advertisement

The entertainment show had already been pulled from the schedules this weekend. However the show will now return on Saturday 31st March.

Although Ant definitely won’t be presenting the show, Declan Donnelly will still be hosting.

In a statement posted on Twitter, Dec said: “Whilst I never thought I’d be in this position, after much discussion and careful consideration we’ve decided that the remaining two shows of this series of Saturday Night Takeaway will go ahead.

“We made a promise to take hundreds of deserving winners to Florida to watch the series finale, and we will honour that. Everyone at ITV and the Takeaway team feels we owe it to the audience to complete the series.”

ITV said, “ITV can confirm that Saturday Night Takeaway, presented by Declan Donnelly, will return on March 31, and the series finale will be taking place at Universal Orlando Resort in Florida a week later.”

McPartlin did a stint in rehab last year to recover from a prescription drug addiction he developed following a knee operation.

Advertisement

More to follow

Tags

All about Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Pictures, SL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

David Williams, Ant McPartlin, Alesha Dixon, Stephen Mulhern, Declan Donnelly, Amanda Holden and Simon Cowell in Britain's Got Talent 2018 (Syco / Thames, JG)

Everything you need to know about Britain’s Got Talent 2018

Saturday Night Takeaway, ITV Pictures, SL

ITV reveals which programmes will replace Saturday Night Takeaway

Ant and Dec Saturday Night Takeaway (ITV Pictures, JG)

Saturday Night Takeaway will not air this weekend after Ant McPartlin’s drink driving arrest

Britain's Got Talent London Auditions 2018

Britain’s Got Talent return date REVEALED

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more