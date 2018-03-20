JK Rowling confirms the next Strike book WILL be adapted for TV

Tom Burke and Holliday Grainger are set to return for more mysteries when upcoming novel Lethal White is published

While we still have a while to wait for more episodes of detective drama Strike, there is finally some good news about the BBC series starring Tom Burke.

Speaking on her Twitter account, author JK Rowling (who writes the Strike novels under the pen name Robert Galbraith) has confirmed that the Strike book she’s currently writing will be adapted for screen.

“Lethal White will definitely be adapted for screen and I’m so glad you’ve liked the BBC version so far (I was delighted with it),” Rowling said.

“No plot clues, though, sorry…”

The three existing novels in the Cormoran Strike series –The Cuckoo’s Calling, The Silkworm and Career of Evil – have already been adapted by the BBC, featuring private eye Strike (Tom Burke) and sidekick Robin (Holliday Grainger).

With the as-yet unpublished Lethal White still to come, it sounds like there will be plenty more for the pair to investigate in years to come. Burke has also suggested an adaptation of Lethal White might be longer than their previous mysteries.

However, given that Rowling’s latest Strike story hasn’t even entered the world in book form yet, it may yet be a number of years before we see it brought to life on screen. We still reckon they should have taken their time a bit on the first three…

Strike: Career of Evil is currently available to view on BBC iPlayer