Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Channel 4 gender pay gap makes for “uncomfortable reading” admits chief executive

Channel 4 gender pay gap makes for “uncomfortable reading” admits chief executive

Channel 4 boss Alex Mahon has pledged to shrink the broadcaster's 28.6% pay gap

London, UNITED KINGDOM: The logo of Britain's Channel 4 television station is pictured at the company's headquarters in central London, 18 January 2007. Carphone Warehouse, the main backer of Channel 4's reality television show 'Celebrity Big Brother,' pulled its support Thursday as complaints about alleged racist bullying spiralled and criticism mounted. Mobile communications retailer the Carphone Warehouse said it had told broadcaster Channel 4 to remove its name and branding from the programme with immediate effect, saying it did not want to be associated with it. But Channel 4 chief executive Andy Duncan said Thursday they "could not say with certainty" that the comments directed at 31-year-old Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty were racist or whether they stemmed from "broader cultural or social differences". And he rejected calls for the show to be pulled off air. AFP PHOTO/CARL DE SOUZA (Photo credit should read CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images) Getty, TL

Channel 4 has revealed women working at the broadcaster earn almost 30% less than their male colleagues on average, with two thirds of the top 100 best-paid staff being men.

Advertisement

A newly published report shows that Channel 4 has a mean average gender pay gap of 28.6%. This puts the broadcaster well behind the BBC (who revealed women earn 10.7% less on average) and ITN (19.6%).

Channel 4 chief executive Alex Mahon said the findings made for “uncomfortable reading”, but added that she was “determined to take action to address it”.

“There is no quick fix, but identifying the complex and multiple reasons behind our gap is the first step towards tackling the fundamental issues at play,” Mahon said in a statement, adding although the broadcaster employs “significantly more women than men [59%] there is an imbalance in the ratios at the higher and lower-earning parts of the business”.

The report reveals that only 34 of the top 100 earners at Channel 4 are women. Mahon stressed the importance of “increasing the proportion of women in higher-paid roles”, and said the broadcaster was targeting a 50:50 gender balance among its top 100 earners by 2023.

The gender pay report also reveals that there are nearly twice as many women as men working in lower paid roles.

Advertisement

The gender pay gap figure refers to the difference in average earnings between all men and women working in an organisation. All companies employing more than 250 people must publish gender pay gap figures by 30 March 2018.

Tags

You might like

BBC Broadcasting House pic

BBC Women lobby group outlines horror stories of unequal pay to MPs

Martina Navratilova and John McEnroe (Getty, EH)

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova criticises BBC after learning John McEnroe is paid ten times more

Victoria Derbyshire, Naga Munchetty Dan Snow (Getty, BBC, TL)

Victoria Derbyshire and Naga Munchetty join more than 200 BBC staff calling for “full pay transparency”

imagenotavailable1

Jon Snow: I’m not opposed to privatisation – but Channel 4 is a very delicate setup

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more