Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Peter Capaldi to give first interview since leaving Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi to give first interview since leaving Doctor Who

The Twelfth Doctor is set to appear at a series of events in the US, Australia and the UK

Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor in Twice Upon a Time

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to give his first interview since leaving the show.

Advertisement

Capaldi’s final appearance as the Twelfth Doctor was on Christmas Day 2017 and he’s kept a low profile since. But now the actor is due to appear on a panel at (Re)Generation Who in Baltimore on Saturday 24th March at 2pm. 

Capaldi is also expected to attend the Supanova Comic Con in both Melbourne and Gold Coast in April and is signed up to do London Film & Comic Con on 28th and 29th July 2018.

Advertisement

Other Doctor Who guests joining Capaldi at the London event include David Bradley, Pearl Mackie, Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford and Colin Baker.

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Peter Capaldi as the Twelfth Doctor in Twice Upon a Time
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who

Is Peter Capaldi secretly recreating a 20-year-old film appearance in this Doctor Who photo?

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: David Tennant attends a preview of Baby Cow productions new Channel 4 comedy 'High & Dry' at BFI Southbank on March 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Getty, TL

David Tennant hints he might return for Doctor Who’s 60th anniversary

LONDON, ENGLAND - MARCH 05: David Tennant attends a preview of Baby Cow productions new Channel 4 comedy 'High & Dry' at BFI Southbank on March 5, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images) Getty, TL

David Tennant signs up to new Lena Dunham comedy Camping

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more