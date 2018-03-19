Peter Capaldi to give first interview since leaving Doctor Who

The Twelfth Doctor is set to appear at a series of events in the US, Australia and the UK

Doctor Who star Peter Capaldi is set to give his first interview since leaving the show.

Capaldi’s final appearance as the Twelfth Doctor was on Christmas Day 2017 and he’s kept a low profile since. But now the actor is due to appear on a panel at (Re)Generation Who in Baltimore on Saturday 24th March at 2pm.

Capaldi is also expected to attend the Supanova Comic Con in both Melbourne and Gold Coast in April and is signed up to do London Film & Comic Con on 28th and 29th July 2018.

Other Doctor Who guests joining Capaldi at the London event include David Bradley, Pearl Mackie, Sylvester McCoy, Bonnie Langford and Colin Baker.