Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Who is Raphael Rowe? Meet the cast of Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

Who is Raphael Rowe? Meet the cast of Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

The journalist and One Show reporter is one of the celebrities to travel the Camino de Santiago with BBC2 – but why did he decide to do it?

Raphael Rowe, Pilgrimage (BBC, EH)

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago BBC2 celebrities: Raphael Rowe

Advertisement

Twitter: @areporter

Famous, why? Raphael Rowe is a reporter for The One Show on BBC1. He joined the BBC in 2001 as a reporter for BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and went on to report on Panorama for many years.

What were you hoping to experience when travelling the famous medieval pilgrimage, Camino de Santiago?

“I wanted to experience a challenge like I have never encountered before. The physical and mental ask of walking the Camino provides just that and the restrictions, in terms of belongings and accommodation, made the adventure an exciting and bonding experience. I also wanted to see and feel what many others had felt and seen traveling this pilgrimage.”

Programme Name: Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago - TX: n/a - Episode: n/a (No. 3) - Picture Shows: in his sleeping bag. Raphael Rowe - (C) CTVC - Photographer: Adrian Colina

What was the most surprising thing you learned?

“The one thing that really surprised me about myself was my ignorance about religion and faith and its historical importance. I was inspired by the many different people I met along the way and the many different reasons they embarked on such a journey.

“I was empowered by the stories of those who were forced to travel the pilgrimage many years ago and presently, be they convicts, searchers of faith, spiritual enlightenment or simple fitness.”

Advertisement

Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago starts on Friday 16th March at 9pm on BBC2

Tags

All about Pilgrimage: The Road to Santiago

JJ Chalmers, Pilgrimage (BBC, EH)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

4787238-low_res-have-i-got-news-for-you

15 fascinating facts about Have I Got News for You

129456.9ce2a8a8-7cc0-4e7c-a0f8-76364763ff69

Sir Trevor McDonald on Mafia Women, Donald Trump and the future of ITV News

Steph McGovern, BBC Breakfast (BBC, EH)

Presenter Steph McGovern clarifies comments about “posh” people earning more at the BBC

Today presenter Sarah Montague (photographed exclusively for Radio Times - BD)

Exclusive Sarah Montague “gobsmacked” by PwC’s report on BBC equal pay

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more