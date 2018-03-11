The Voice UK 2018 results: who made it through the Battle Rounds?

The Battle Rounds are now over - here are the singers who made it to the Knockouts

The Voice UK 2018 is heating up.

Advertisement

The Blind Auditions are over, and now the Battle Rounds have come to an end.

Each coach originally had ten acts on their team, but now will.i.am, Tom Jones, Jennifer Hudson and Olly Murs have just six acts acts still remaining.

Here are all of the acts who made it through to the Knockouts:

Team Olly

Holly Ellison

Holly was pitted against Chris James in The Battles as the pair had to sing I’d Do Anything For Love by Meatloaf & Lorraine Crosby – and it was Holly who came out triumphant and made it through to the Knockouts.

Kade Smith – STOLEN FROM WILL

After losing out to Tai in the Battle on Team Will, it looked like Kade Smith was about to be sent home. However, Olly used his steal and saved the 17-year-old window cleaner from elimination.

Jamie Grey

After auditioning for The Voice UK last year and not making it past the Blind Auditions, Jamie Grey look stunned and elated when he managed to beat duo RYT in the Battles performing this moving song from the musical Once.

Kirby Frost

It was a close-run thing between Bailey and Kirby, but in the end Olly Murs chose to take Kirby through with him to the Knockouts.

Lauren Bannon

Olly had a difficult decision to make when he paired Lauren up against Debbie in the Battles, but it was Lauren who eventually won out. With there being no steals left, Debbie ended up being sent home.

Shane McCormack

Shane and Ivy brought some old-school charm with their performance of Sway, but despite Ivy winning over Olly in the Blind Auditions, it was Shane who ultimately managed to charm him the most and won the Battle.

Team Tom

Eliza Gutteridge

Eliza had a fight on her hands taking on Courtney O’Neil with Rachel Platten’s Fight Song. But ultimately it was the teenager from Cumbria who won out and made it through to the next round.

Lucy Milburn

In something of a shock result, Lucy Milburn beat viewer favourite Simon Davies as they performed Sam Smith’s Too Good At Goodbyes in the Battles. Simon’s rendition of Sign of the Times in his Blind Audition has now been viewed 1.5 million times on YouTube.

Chantelle Nandi – STOLEN FROM WILL

After will.i.am chose to save Anna in this Battle, Tom (with a little…OK, a lot) of persuading from his fellow coaches ended up hitting his button and saving Nandi, sending her through to the Knockouts on Team Tom.

Kalon Rae

With two vocalists as good as this, Tom seemed to have a real job on his hands having to decide between Chloe and Kalon, but in the end it was Kalon who managed to nab a spot on Team Tom for the Knockouts.

Ruti Olajugbagbe

At just 18 and 16 years old, both Ruti and Saskia were incredibly well-matched in this Battle. Tom had a tough decision and he eventually chose Ruti. However, thankfully, it wasn’t over yet for Saskia Eng who was stolen by will.i.am.

Wayne Ellington

This has to be one of the best ever Battles. As both Jade and Wayne performed Pink’s hit What About Us?, it was incredibly difficult to know who Tom was going to go for. In the end he chose Wayne, and with no steals left for the coaches, Jade was sent home.

Team Will

Mark Asari

After a stirring performance of Don’t Let Go by En Vogue, will.i.am chose to save Mark and sent duo Loaded Sista home.

Tai

This was one Battle that had nothing but a happy ending. After will.i.am chose to save Tai over Kade Smith, coach Olly Murs stepped in. He was suitably blown away by Kade’s performance of Ben E King’s Stand By Me that he used his steal on the teenager.

Donel Mangena

Donel’s Blind Audition was memorable to say the least. Although that had more to do with his grandma gatecrashing the stage! Anyway, he put in another fantastic performance in the Battles and will.i.am opted to save him over Rhianna Abrey after they sang Rain by The Script.

However, it wasn’t over yet. Rhianna moved to Team JHud after Jennifer Hudson stole her.

Anna Willison Holt

It was a tough call, but in the end will.i.am chose to save Anna over Nandi. Thankfully, it wasn’t the end for the young singer as Nandi was subsequently stollen by Tom Jones.

Saskia Eng – STOLEN FROM TOM

Both Ruti and Saskia gave such fantastic performances in this Battle that it’s no wonder will.i.am wanted to steal Saskia when Tom had chosen Ruti for his team.

Paige Young

This Battle carried on long after the music had stopped. With Wesu Wallace saying he would make hit records, and Paige pleading for will not to give up on her there was a lot of backwards and forwards. However in the end, Paige won against Wesu.

Team Jennifer

Belle Voci

Who thought that Smells Like Teen Spirit could be opera-ified? Well Belle Voci and Scarlett Quigley certainly gave it their best shot, and it was the duo who ultimately won out.

Rhianna Abrey – STOLEN FROM WILL

When will.i.am opted to save Donel Mangena over Rhianna Abrey, JHud swooped in and stole Rhianna from under will’s nose. Jake Benson Jennifer said that this was a decision that was “so hard” because both of the singers delivered. However she eventually chose to save Jake.

Ross Anderson

After their performance of September Song, Jennifer said that the nerves most certainly got to both Ross and Harri while Olly said that the competition is so high and that the winner of this Battle would have to step up. However, based on who she felt had the most natural talent, Jennifer in the end chose Ross.

Advertisement

Jason Nicholson-Porter

Was this the most epic Battle of all time? When Jason and Tensi performed Let It Be, they really did blow the roof off the studio. Jennifer had an incredibly hard decision to make, but eventually chose to save Jason.