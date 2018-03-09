Accessibility Links

Forget the former flings, Ex on the Beach series 8 will feature contestants who had long term relationships

We're calling it now: this isn't going to end well

Ex on the Beach main image

The last series of Ex on the Beach may have served up two Geordie Shore stars, but MTV has announced that the new run of the reality contest will feature what we all really want to see: the trauma of broken-up long-term lovers being forced to share a villa together.

That’s right, instead of contestants’ exes simply being people they enjoyed a relatively minor fling with, this series we’ll witness the emotional earthquake as former partners wash up several years of baggage onto the shore. Cruel? Perhaps. Entertaining? Oh, yes.

Don’t worry though Geordie Shore fans, series eight will still feature one of Newcastle’s finest reality TV stars. Marine Simpson (@marniegshore) will be joining the villa….

…alongside partner 22-year-old partner Casey Johnson (@caseycodyj), who she met on MTV show Single AF.

Couples that @hera together stay together 🔥

A post shared by Casey Cody Johnson (@caseycodyj) on

You can also expect to see a variety of other faces, including 24-year-old personal assistant Charlotte Hughes from Essex. She thinks her exes would describe her as an ‘absolute handful’ and says her relationships so far have been a ‘complete mess’:

Ex on the Beach Charlotte Hughes
Ex on the Beach Charlotte Hughes (MTV)

Joining Charlotte is Sophia Filipe (@sofia_filipe1) – a 21-year-old model and dancer from Liverpool. She describes herself as “one of the lads” and reckons she’s “brutally honest”…

Ex on the Beach Sophia Filipe
Ex on the Beach Sophia Filipe (MTV)

Also entering the villa is Marcel Stevens (@marcelstevens) – a 25-year-old football coach, athlete and DJ from Manchester who thinks his exes would describe him as a “good person who sometimes does dumb stuff”:

Ex on the Beach Marcel Stevens
Ex on the Beach Marcel Stevens (MTV)

Then there’s farmer Tom Litten (@tom_litten) from Taunton. The 25-year-old used to be a professional swimmer and reckons his exes probably think he’s a bit of a “knob” and describes his relationship history as “shocking”.

Ex on the Beach Tom Litten
Ex on the Beach Tom Litten (MTV)

Also entering the villa is Katie Champ (@katiechamp18). The make-up artist from Hereford says she’s never been dumped before, as she only “catches flights, not feelings”.

The 24-year-old says her exes would describe her as “crazy” and says she was previously in a serious nine-year relationship.

Ex on the Beach Katie Champ
Ex on the Beach Katie Champ (MTV)

Then there’s 23-year-old personal trainer Zach Tull (@itszachgeorge), who describes himself as “heartless” and usually just takes girls to Nandos on a date. Form an orderly queue, ladies…

Ex on the Beach Zach Tull
Ex on the Beach Zach Tull (MTV)

Also joining the cast is 20-year-old student Sam Lonsdale (@samuel.lon) who says his exes would describe him as “wild, weird and too focused on food”, and reveals his biggest strength is being a “top vodka shotter”.

Ex on the Beach Sam Lonsdale
Ex on the Beach Sam Lonsdale (MTV)

Will they find love in the villa? Could all the singletons couple up without a single tear shed? Our prediction: absolutely not. And we can’t wait.

Ex on the Beach series eight starts Tuesday 20th March, 10pm on MTV UK

Ex on the Beach

Ex on the Beach main image
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

