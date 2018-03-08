Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Is Peter Capaldi secretly recreating a 20-year-old film appearance in this Doctor Who photo?

Is Peter Capaldi secretly recreating a 20-year-old film appearance in this Doctor Who photo?

Is it a callback to a movie Capaldi wrote and starred in with his real-life companion?

Peter Capaldi and Jenna Coleman in Doctor Who

A phone box, a pointing Capaldi and a female companion. As Twitter user @twelfthcapaldi has spotted, there are some striking similarities between these two images…

Advertisement

The one on the left shows Peter Capaldi’s Twelfth Doctor and his companion Clara, played by Jenna Coleman, as they prepare for their first series of adventures together in 2014.

The photo on the right is a still from Soft Top, Hard Shoulder, a 1993 film written by Capaldi and starring himself and his actual companion, wife Elaine Collins.

Apart from the colour of the phone box, the right-hand picture gives us a pretty good idea of what Doctor Who might have looked like if Capaldi had been cast 20 years earlier (and had the opportunity to choose his co-star).

Advertisement

And it’s hard not to believe that he deliberately struck the very same pose two decades later, as a reminder that we are real-life time travellers…

Tags

All about Doctor Who

Doctor-Rose
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

imagenotavailable1

Nordicana is back with a bang

imagenotavailable1

Doctor Who: Celia Imrie as Miss Kizlet in The Bells of Saint John – video

imagenotavailable1

Watch Matt Smith and Karen Gillan do the drunk giraffe and Doctor Who theme tune

96347

The Danish Girl director Tom Hooper on his journey to the top

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more