Alan Cumming set to play King James I in Doctor Who

The Scottish X-Men actor says he’s playing “a nice baddie” in an upcoming episode

TV and film star Alan Cumming is coming (sorry) to Doctor Who. The actor revealed that he’s set to appear in a future episode of the BBC1 sci-fi series alongside Jodie Whittaker’s Thirteenth Doctor, with the Scottish actor playing a similarly Scottish monarch – James I.

“I’m about to go and do an episode of Doctor Who,” Cumming revealed on Will Young and Chris Sweeney’s podcast Homo Sapiens.

“I’m so excited! I’ve never been in it.”

Asked if he was playing a villain, Cumming replied in the affirmative, adding that he was “like, a nice baddie.

“I’m James I. So I’m kind of like, you know, a kind of dandy, foppy, coward who kind of comes alright in the end. And they said he might come back.”

If true. Cumming’s casting would represent one of the first major casting coups of the new Doctor Who series, which has remained secretive since beginning filming late last year.

And it would also represent the culmination of a long-held ambition for Cumming, who has previously stated that he was approached more than once to play the Doctor him/herself in years past.

Just noticed all the #FakeNews so so for the record I wasn't offered #DrWho twice. I've never been offered it, just been approached. — Alan Cumming (@Alancumming) June 8, 2017

Plus, given the character he plays, it seems safe to assume that we might see the Doctor and her Tardis team go on an exciting historical adventure to 17th century England in an upcoming episode, which is exciting information for fans desperate to learn anything about the new series.

And who knows? If Cumming is right, we could see King James return in future episodes for years to come. Assuming he doesn’t get in too much trouble for spilling the beans before then…

Doctor Who returns to BBC1 this autumn