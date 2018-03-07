Sport Relief 2018: everything you need to know

From the Strictly Come Dancing special to John Bishop stepping up to help out the England team, here's what's happening on Sport Relief this year

Sport Relief is the biennial event that sees celebrities shedding blood, sweat and tears all in the name of charity.

And this is seriously tough stuff – Greg James has already had to postpone his ‘Gregathlon’ challenge because the freezing UK weather became so severe that it became too dangerous to continue.

But the 2018 televised event is markedly less life-threatening, and sees a whole night of entertainment, music and comedy on BBC1.

Here’s what we can expect from Sport Relief 2018:

When is Sport Relief on TV?

Sport Relief will air on Friday 23rd March from 7pm on BBC1.

Who is presenting Sport Relief?

Gary Lineker, Davina McCall and Ore Oduba will be hosting Sport Relief this year, with Paddy McGuinness, Claudia Winkleman and Freddie Flintoff also taking on presenting duties throughout the loooong night.

Who’s in the Strictly Come Dancing Sport Relief special?

Football stars Alex Scott, Chris Kamara and David Ginola will be taking to the ballroom for a one-off footie-themed special of Strictly Come Dancing.

Who’s doing Celebrity Boxing for Sport Relief?

Yep, it’s back! From 2002 to 2008, Celebrity Boxing was a staple of Sport Relief that has been gone – in our opinion – for far too long.

Six celebrities will be getting into the ring to fight: former footballer and I’m a Celebrity star Wayne Bridge faces Made in Chelsea and The Jump’s Spencer Matthews, while S Club 7’s Hannah Spearritt takes on The Saturdays’ Vanessa White, and ex-Love Island star Camilla Thurlow will be going up against one-time Blue Peter presenter Helen Skelton.

What else is happening?

Comedian John Bishop will be evoking memories of James Corden’s Smithy sketch from Comic Relief 2009 as he sets out on a mission to help England win the World Cup.

There will also be a boat race featuring celebrities that’s been dubbed Clash of the Channels, while Sue Barker will be presenting a special edition of A Question of Sport and Robbie Savage will be hosting 5-Live-a-side – an all-star five a-side football match that is set to run for 12 hours.

Where is Sport Relief being filmed?

For the very first time, the live show is coming live from Salford.

