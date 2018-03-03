Accessibility Links

Is there going to be a second series of All Together Now?

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 23/01/2018 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: 27/01/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) EndemolShine - Photographer: Ray Burmiston BBC, TL

All Together Now has named its winner, after the 10 finalists battled it out to win a whopping £50,000 prize in Saturday’s final.

Rob Beckett, Geri Horner and ‘The 100’ had a job on their hands choosing between these lot, who gave a stirring ‘X Factor finalists-style’ rendition of Greatest Day by Take That.

But now the confetti has been swept up, the big question is will All Together Now be getting a second series?

The BBC have yet to make an announcement on the future of the singing show and there is currently no news about whether it will make a return or not.

The show launched with 3.63 million overnight viewers for its debut episode and achieved steady ratings throughout the series, pulling in over 3.5 million viewers for its first four episodes.

Episode five dipped to 2.85 million in the overnights, but the show has still had a respectable reception with viewers so watch this space for updates…

All about All Together Now

WARNING: Embargoed for publication until 00:00:01 on 23/01/2018 - Programme Name: All Together Now - TX: 27/01/2018 - Episode: n/a (No. n/a) - Picture Shows: Rob Beckett, Geri Horner - (C) EndemolShine - Photographer: Ray Burmiston BBC, TL
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

