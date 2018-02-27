Accessibility Links

Meet Shanice Benstead, the latest girl heading into Survival of the Fittest

Everything you need to know about the cosmetics practitioner who thinks Mettisse doesn't deserve to be on the show

From ITV Studios Survival Of The Fittest on ITV2 Pictured: Shanice Benstead. This photograph is (C) ITV Plc and can only be reproduced for editorial purposes directly in connection with the programme or event mentioned above, or ITV plc. Once made available by ITV plc Picture Desk, this photograph can be reproduced once only up until the transmission [TX] date and no reproduction fee will be charged. Any subsequent usage may incur a fee. This photograph must not be manipulated [excluding basic cropping] in a manner which alters the visual appearance of the person photographed deemed detrimental or inappropriate by ITV plc Picture Desk. This photograph must not be syndicated to any other company, publication or website, or permanently archived, without the express written permission of ITV Plc Picture Desk. Full Terms and conditions are available on the website www.itvpictures.co.uk. For further information please contact: james.hilder@itv.com / 0207 157 3052

Survival of the Fittest has seen off another competitor: Georgia Cole has been booted from the ITV2 reality contestant. But not to worry because the girls are about to get a replacement.

Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming “fun and flirty” contestant…

Name: Shanice Benstead

Age: 25

From: Surrey

Occupation: Cosmetics practitioner

Instagram: @skyeebethany

100% her type of paper: “Tom! My normal type is tall, tanned, tattoo-ed, dark hair, dark eyes.” However, Shanice could also have her eye on another man – “I’m more excited about meeting the Boys because I want to know if I actually fancy Warren.”

Likely to clash with: Mettisse. “We have similar morals but I think she has let the Girls’ team down. She gave away Georgia’s game plan and Georgia’s game plan was my game plan – to go in and make a guy like me to get them on side. I think she has given up on the Girls’ team. I think she is forgetting the game a bit. I don’t think she deserves to be in there.”

Strongest point: “I might be weak when it comes to solving things but getting stuck in on the challenges and giving it my all, that will be my strong point.”

Scared of: heights and spiders

