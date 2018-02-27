Meet Shanice Benstead, the latest girl heading into Survival of the Fittest
Everything you need to know about the cosmetics practitioner who thinks Mettisse doesn't deserve to be on the show
Survival of the Fittest has seen off another competitor: Georgia Cole has been booted from the ITV2 reality contestant. But not to worry because the girls are about to get a replacement.
Here’s everything you need to know about the incoming “fun and flirty” contestant…
Name: Shanice Benstead
Age: 25
From: Surrey
Occupation: Cosmetics practitioner
Instagram: @skyeebethany
100% her type of paper: “Tom! My normal type is tall, tanned, tattoo-ed, dark hair, dark eyes.” However, Shanice could also have her eye on another man – “I’m more excited about meeting the Boys because I want to know if I actually fancy Warren.”
Likely to clash with: Mettisse. “We have similar morals but I think she has let the Girls’ team down. She gave away Georgia’s game plan and Georgia’s game plan was my game plan – to go in and make a guy like me to get them on side. I think she has given up on the Girls’ team. I think she is forgetting the game a bit. I don’t think she deserves to be in there.”
Strongest point: “I might be weak when it comes to solving things but getting stuck in on the challenges and giving it my all, that will be my strong point.”
Scared of: heights and spiders