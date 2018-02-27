Billie Piper fans will love her even more after watching these video outtakes

Just when you thought Billie Piper couldn’t be any more charming or hilarious, she goes and releases this video.

The Collateral actress is literally cannot stop cracking up in this roll of outtakes as she tries – and fails – and tries again to record a video message telling people about the return of her play, Yerma.

Who loves outtakes then?! Some serious laughs here 😂 And all in the name of charity… last minute tix still available until MIDNIGHT tonight, open worldwide. https://t.co/MzdsnTWTsF please don't let my f-ups be in vain 😂xx pic.twitter.com/2YHdtzEb5l — Billie Piper (@billiepiper) February 26, 2018

We don’t know how many times Billie failed to make what turned out (eventually) to be this video:

We basically lost count after 136 takes. OK, so that might be an exaggeration… but still.

“I didn’t realise we were doing Billie Piper: the documentary,” the guy behind the camera jokes as Billie cannot stop corpsing. And we don’t know what she’s on, but we definitely want some.

Billie won rave reviews for her turn as Her in Yerma back in 2016, and now the former Doctor Who star is back for another run of the smash-hit play that this time is coming to Broadway.

The lottery is now closed, but for just £1 entrants had the chance to meet Billie, fly to New York and stay in a hotel to see Yerma. All money raised went to the Primary Shakespeare Company charity.