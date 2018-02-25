Meet the cast of Hold The Sunset

John Cleese and Alison Steadman’s new BBC sitcom feels a little like a who’s who of the UK stage and TV screen.

Advertisement

Written by Charles McKeown, Hold the Sunset – a sitcom about a pair of old friends who are intending to get married and find a place in the sun before a wayward son disrupts their plans – sees the veteran stars leading quite the ensemble of actors.

But who are they? And who are the characters they play?

Edith – Alison Steadman

Widow Edith is living a rather pleasant life and is just about to head off into the sunset with her old boyfriend, Phil, when her son Roger lands on her doorstep with some interesting news…

Who is Alison Steadman?

British stage and screen star Alison Steadman is probably best known for her roles in Mike Leigh’s Life is Sweet, Kay Mellor’s Fat Friends, and of course Gavin & Stacey.

“Edith puts up with a heck of a lot,” the actress says. “She wants to build a life with Phil, but Roger keeps getting in the way. If she could just sort out Roger, it would all be fine. But it’s never that simple, and in a sitcom, it would be boring if it were!”

Phil – John Cleese

Phil is hopelessly devoted to his neighbour and ex-girlfriend Edith, who he’d quite like to marry and buy a new home in the sun with. He’s finally convinced her it’s a good idea when her son puts something of a spanner in the works.

Who is John Cleese?

It’s a question that hardly needs answering. Monty Python star John Cleese is the man who brought us one of Britain’s most beloved comedy characters, Basil Fawlty, but he’s also had numerous film and TV roles outside the UK too. From A Fish Called Wanda to The Jungle Book and the Harry Potter film franchise, Cleese’s roles have been plentiful.

“I’ve only just realised that Phil is almost exactly like me,” Cleese says of his character, Phil. “When you stop reading it and start playing it, you can immediately see that. Phil sits around making sarcastic remarks – that’s exactly how I am in real life! I keep thinking: “I know how to say that line because that’s exactly how I’d say it in real life.” It’s been an absolute pleasure to play him.”

Roger – Jason Watkins

Edith’s son is fed up with the life he’s leading, so he decides to leave his wife and kids and move back home to his doting mum.

Who is Jason Watkins?

Fans of comedies like W1A and Trollied will be familiar with Watkins, who has also shown he has a real flair for drama. He’s played characters in both Line of Duty and Safe House in the past 12 months alone, and also popped up in Taboo, Inside No 9 and the 2016 reboot of Are You Being Served. He’s still probably best known for his Bafta-winning portrayal of Christopher Jefferies in The Lost Honour of Christopher Jefferies.

“Roger is so selfish,” says Watkins. “He thinks everybody owes him a living because he is special. He wants people to understand why he is always right. He’s like a child. A lot of people are like that.”

Sandra – Joanna Scanlan

Roger’s sister Sandra isn’t too impressed with her brother’s antics and their old sibling rivalries simmer away throughout the series.

Who is Joanna Scanlan?

We’ve seen a lot of Joanna Scanlan on UK television, thanks in no small part to her roles in Stella, Getting On and of course, The Thick of It. Most recently you’ll have spotted her in No Offence (as DI Viv Deering) and as Janice Gray in BBC drama Requiem.

Wendy – Rosie Cavaliero

Roger leaves wife Wendy and the kids behind as he heads home to his mum – and she’s not backward in coming forward about how convinced she is that Roger was far too spoiled as a child…

Who is Rosie Cavaliero?

Rosie Cavaliero’s face probably looks familiar because she’s one of those actresses who has popped up in just about everything. From Mid Morning Matters with Alan Partridge to The Enfield Haunting, Cold Feet to Death in Paradise and most recently, Unforgotten, she’s got plenty of roles under her belt. Oh, and she’s quite the acclaimed radio drama star too.

“At first, you think Roger is such a twit. Then you meet Wendy and you think, “I can see why he left!” She’s very passive-aggressive. They are perpetually falling out and don’t really like each other at all,” says Cavaliero. “But they are actually made for each other because they both blame each other for their failings. I think they’re lucky to have found each other, because I don’t know if anyone else would have had them!”

Mr Dugdale – Peter Egan

Narky neighbour Mr. Dugdale is the area’s very own confrontational local resident

Who is Peter Egan?

Egan is veteran star of stage and screen. He’s probably best known for playing Hogarth in Big Breadwinner Hog and the future King George IV in Prince Regent. Fans of Ever Decreasing Circles will know him as smooth neighbour Paul Ryan, while Downton Abbey viewers will recognise him as Hugh “Shrimpie” MacClare, the Marquess of Flintshire.

Queenie – Anne Reid

Interfering housekeeper Queenie is wild at heart and absolutely refuses to accept that she’s getting older

Who is Anne Reid?

Stage, film and TV star Anne Reid most recently made her mark as Celia Dawson in Last Tango in Halifax but she’s got a stellar CV too. She starred as Coronation Street’s Valerie Barlow for a decade (between 1961 and 1971) and also played Jean in classic comedy Dinnerladies.

Advertisement

“The last time I played such an extreme character was on Shameless when I was a drunken old lady with too much make up,” says Reid. “This is such good fun!”