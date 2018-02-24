Which singers are through to the next round on The Voice UK?
These are all the acts who have made it onto the coaches' teams and are preparing to go into the Battle Rounds
The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions are underway and some amazing singers have made it through to the Battle Rounds by winning a place on the superstar coaches’ teams.
Here’s everything that happened in The Voice UK’s Blind Auditions.
Week 7
Scarlett Quigley
will.i.am, Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones turned. She joined Team JHud.
Chantelle Nandi
will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.
Harri Oakland
Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.
Kalon Rae
Tom Jones turned so he automatically joined Team Tom.
Debbie Aramide
Olly Murs turned so she automatically joined Team Olly.
Week 6
Bailey Nelsen
Olly Murs turned so he automatically joined Team Olly.
Wesu Wallace
will.i.am turned so he automatically joined Team Will.
Courtney O’Neil
Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.
Jilly Riley
Jennifer Hudson turned so she automatically joined Team JHud.
Tesni Jones
Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones turned. She joined Team JHud.
Week 5
Saskia Eng
Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.
Paige Young
will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.
Shane McCormack
Olly Murs turned so he automatically joined Team Olly.
Rhianna Abrey
will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.
Ross Anderson
Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.
Wayne Ellington
Jennifer Hudson and Tom Jones turned. He joined Team Tom.
Week 4
Kirby Frost
Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. She joined Team Olly.
Loaded Sista
Olly Murs, Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. They joined Team Will.
Anna Willison Holt
will.i.am turned so she automatically joined Team Will.
Eliza Gutteridge
Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.
Holly Ellison
Olly Murs and will.i.am turned. She joined Team Olly.
Gayatri Nair
Jennifer Hudson, will.i.am and Tom Jones turned. She joined Team JHud.
Week 3
Chris James
Olly Murs turned so he automatically joined Team Olly.
Tai
Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. She joined Team Will.
Ruti Olajugbagbe
Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.
Ant & Ox
Jennifer Hudson, Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned. They joined Team JHud.
Mark Asari
Tom Jones and will.i.am turned. He joined Team Will.
Simon Davies
All four coaches turned. He joined Team Tom.
Week 2
Kade Smith
All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.
Belle Voci (Sophie and Emily)
Jennifer Hudson turned so they automatically joined Team JHud.
Ivy Paige
Olly Murs turned so she automatically joined Team Olly.
Jamie Grey
Tom Jones and Olly Murs turned. He joined Team Olly.
Jade Williams
Tom Jones turned so she automatically joined Team Tom.
Lucy Milburn
All four coaches turned. She joined Team Tom.
Week 1
Jake Benson
Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. He joined Team JHud.
Jason Nicholson-Porter
Jennifer Hudson turned so he automatically joined Team JHud.
Lauren Bannon
All four coaches turned. She joined Team Olly.
RYT (Ryan and Tania)
Tom Jones, Olly Murs and Jennifer Hudson turned. They joined Team Olly.
Chloe Jones
will.i.am, Olly Murs and Tom Jones turned. He joined Team Tom.
Donel Mangena
All four coaches turned. He joined Team Will.
The Voice UK airs Saturdays on ITV.