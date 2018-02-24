Accessibility Links

Six Nations 2018: What time is Ireland v Wales on TV?

Six Nations 2018: What time is Ireland v Wales on TV?

Warren Gatland's men head to the Aviva in Dublin – find out how to watch the match on ITV and BBC

CARDIFF, WALES - MARCH 10: George North of Wales scores the first try during the Six Nations match between Wales and Ireland at the Principality Stadium on March 10, 2017 in Cardiff, Wales. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Ireland v Wales (kick-off 2.15pm) begins a fascinating Saturday of Six Nations rugby. Ireland and England are now the only unbeaten sides left in the tournament, but it’s still too early to assume their final weekend meeting will be the championship decider. Wales will be out for blood after that wrongly disallowed try in Twickenham two weeks ago.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three Six Nations matches against Ireland, but were held to a 16-16 draw when the sides last met here two years ago, and are likely to have to be at their very best if they are to claim a victory this afternoon.

Presented by Mark Pougatch, with commentary by Nick Mullins, Gordon D’Arcy and Shane Williams, and analysis from Jonny Wilkinson, Brian O’Driscoll and Gareth Thomas.

What time is Ireland v Wales on TV?

The match kicks off at 2.15pm, with live coverage on ITV from 1.30pm.

Where else can I follow the match?

Radio coverage will be live on BBC Radio 5 Live Extra from 2pm.

All about Live Six Nations Rugby Union

