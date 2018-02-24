Accessibility Links

Kylie to step back in time and sing her greatest hits on Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The Can't Get You Out of My Head out of my head singer will appear on the End of Show Show

We should be so lucky: Kylie Minogue is due to perform some of her greatest hits in a special segment on the upcoming series of Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway.

The singer will appear on the first End of Show Show of the series to perform her new single, alongside tunes from her back catalogue. And even better: as RadioTimes.com recently revealed, Ant and Dec themselves could join in the performance.

And Kylie isn’t the only musical guest of the series: Rita Ora, Paloma Faith and George Ezra will sing out the show in other upcoming End of Show Shows. Plus, band The Script will also be taking part in Sing-a-long Live.

What else can you expect from the new series? Although little Ant and Dec won’t be returning (yet), we’ll be seeing Amanda Holden pranked in “one of the best ever” Undercovers, Scarlett Moffatt, the return of Get Out Of Me Ear and the biggest audience giveaway ever.

Plus, Stephen Mulhern’s pop up game show In For A Penny is also back, Olly Murs will be taking the reigns as guest announcer and Ant and Dec will feature in a sequel to The Missing Crown Jewels skit, featuring Joanna Lumley, Michael Sheen, Game of Thrones’ Emilia Fox and David Walliams.

We’re not sure how they’re going to fit it all in.

Ant & Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway starts 7pm Saturday 24th February on ITV

