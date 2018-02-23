Six Nations 2018: what time is France v Italy on TV?

Date, channel and kick-off time for the crunch Six Nations fixture – find out how to watch on BBC and ITV

French play hasn’t exactly been dazzling thus far, but at least the venue for France v Italy this year promises to light up the Six Nations: for the first time ever, France are playing a match outside of Paris.

The Stade Vélodrome in Marseille is hosting, right in the cauldron of rugby union’s southern heartlands and club sides such as Toulon and Montpellier just a stone’s throw away.

It could be a canny move, and should at least spice up what on paper doesn’t exactly scream Friday-night spectacular.

What time is France v Italy on TV?

Coverage starts live on BBC1 from 7.30pm. Kick-off is at 8pm. The match means BBC Friday night drama Requiem has had to be moved – find out when that episode will be on TV here.

How else can I follow the Six Nations match?

Watch online via the BBC Sport website – the match won’t be broadcast on BBC Radio 5 Live.