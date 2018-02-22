What time are The BRIT Awards 2018 on TV?

Everything you need to know about the largest night in the British music industry

What time and channel are the Brit awards on TV?

The awards show, hosted at London’s O2, is on Wednesday 21st February 8pm – 10:20pm on ITV.

Are the Brit Awards repeated?

For anyone who missed the live broadcast, there’s a chance to watch it again – tune in on Friday 23rd February at 11:45pm on ITV for a repeat of the full awards show.

Can I watch the Brit Awards online?

Viewers outside the UK can watch via the official Brit Awards YouTube channel from 8pm with a show hosted by Conor Maynard and Yasmin Evans.

Before that there’s pre-show coverage across social media, starting at 11:30am GMT on musical.ly, then switching to Instagram at 2pm and Facebook at 4:30pm before the main show starts on YouTube at 8pm. The live after party is then from 10:45pm on Twitter.

Who’s hosting?

Comedian Jack Whitehall will be hosting the awards for the first time.

What acts will be performing?

The show will feature performances by some of the biggest names in the music industry, including Justin Timberlake, Ed Sheeran, Foo Fighters, Dua Lipa, Rita Ora, Stormzy and Rag’n’Bone Man.

What can we expect from the show?

In 2008 Best British Album winners Arctic Monkeys took to the Brit Awards stage in hunting outfits with a plastic duck to accept their award. It’s hard to imagine any of this year’s contenders following in their footsteps – save maybe for Liam Gallagher, who’s in the running for the British Male Solo Artist gong.

Dua Lipa, whose single New Rules made her queen of the airwaves in 2017, leads the pack with five nominations, while the ever-present Ed Sheeran is hot on her feels with four. Oh, and don’t forget Stormzy either. He’s everywhere these days, and has two nominations.

