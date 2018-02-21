Winter Olympics: meet the Team GB stars and medal favourites competing in Pyeongchang 2018
Find out all about the best British medal hopefuls in skiing, snowboarding, skeleton, curling and every sport in the Winter Olympics
Team GB’s Winter Olympics squad is stronger than ever, with 59 athletes heading to Pyeongchang 2018 in total.
Their medal target is also the most ambitious ever for a Winter Games, targeting a haul of five medals and a top end hope of up to ten medals.
So, where will all those gold, silver and bronze medals come from? Check out the Team GB athletes for every sport at the Winter Olympics below, and find out more about the best British medal hopes for each event.
ALPINE SKIING
Best medal hope: Dave Ryding
Event: Slalom
Age: 31
Skier Dave Ryding bagged Britain’s best ever World Cup finish when he claimed slalom silver in January last year. He’s in a super competitive field, but has been challenging the best in the world this year. Can he cause a surprise?
When can I watch Dave Ryding in the Winter Olympics? Ryding will be live on BBC1 and Eurosport from 1am on Thursday 22nd February, in the slalom skiing competition.
Other Team GB alpine skiers
Charlie Guest – slalom
Laurie Taylor – slalom
Alex Tilley – slalom and Giant slalom
BIATHLON
Best medal hope: Amanda Lightfoot
Age: 31
Amanda started skiing when she was in the military, making her the ideal competitor for biathlon’s gruelling combination of shooting and cross country skiing. She’s only the second British female athlete ever to compete at the Olympics in biathlon.
When can I watch Amanda Lightfoot in the Winter Olympics? She’s set to feature first in the women’s 7.5km sprint on Saturday 10th February at 11am on Eurosport 1.
BOBSLEIGH
Best medal hope: Team GB will have two four-man bobsleigh crews at Pyeongchang 2018, and after a strong showing in Sochi they will be hoping to force their way on to the podium this time round. Britain will also field a two-man and a two-woman team, with duo Mica Moore and Mica McNeill aiming to make an impact in their first Games together.
When can I watch the British bobsleigh team in the Winter Olympics? The two-man bobsleigh begins on Sunday 18th February at 11am on Eurosport and BBC. The two-woman competition is on Tuesday 20th February, and the four-man competition is on Saturday 24th February.
British bobsleigh athletes
Sam Blanchet
Greg Cackett
Lamin Deen
Montell Douglas
Joel Fearon
Nick Gleeson
Brad Hall
Andrew Matthews
Mica McNeill
Mica Moore
Toby Olubi
Ben Simons
CROSS COUNTRY SKIING
Best medal hope: Andrew Musgrave
Age: 27
Musgrave was born in Poole but now lives in Norway, competing with the very best the world of cross country skiing has to offer. This will be his third Winter Olympics, and he’s in arguably the best form of his career.
When can I watch Andrew Musgrave at the Winter Olympics? The men’s cross country skiing begins on Sunday 11th February, but Musgrave’s best event is the 15km freestyle, on TV on Friday 16th February at 6am on the BBC Red Button and Eurosport 1.
Other Team GB cross country skiers
Callum Smith
Anika Taylor
Andrew Young
CURLING
Best medal hope: Both GB’s men and women have a fantastic chance at a medal in Pyeongchang 2018. Four years ago, the men claimed silver and the women bronze, and both teams are expected to be fighting all the way to the final yet again.
When can I watch Team GB in the curling at the Winter Olympics? Both the women and the men’s competitions get underway on Wednesday 14th February. The competition will continue throughout the Games.
British curling women
Eve Muirhead (skip)
Vicki Adams
Lauren Gray
Kelly Schafer
Anna Sloan
British curling men
Kyle Smith (skip)
Glen Muirhead
Thomas Muirhead
Cammy Smith
Kyle Waddell
FIGURE SKATING
Best medal hope: Penny Coomes and Nick Buckland
Event: Ice dancing
The British couple have been through hell to make it here, with Penny shattering her kneecap in 2016 during training. Yet here they are, and with the help of Olympic legends Torvill and Dean they will be ready to perform at their peak.
When can I watch Team GB in the Winter Olympic ice dancing? Penny and Nick will begin their competition on Monday 19th February from around 3.30am on BBC and Eurosport 1.
FREESTYLE SKIING
Best medal hope: Izzy Atkin
Event: skiing slopestyle
Age: 19
Slopestyle skier Izzy Atkin is one of the most impressive talents in a strong freestyle skiing team, performing ludicrous tricks and spins across the slopestyle course. This is her Olympic debut.
When can I watch Izzy Atkin at the Winter Olympics? The women’s skiing slopestyle begins on Friday 16th February, with the final round on Saturday 17th at 3.45am.
Other Team GB freestyle skiers
Murray Buchan – halfpipe
Rowan Cheshire – halfpipe
Alexander Glavatsky-Yeadon – halfpipe
Tyler Harding – slopestyle
Emily Sarsfield – ski cross
Peter Speight – halfpipe
Katie Summerhayes – slopestyle
Molly Summerhayes – halfpipe
Lloyd Wallace – aerials
LUGE
Best medal hope: Despite our recent skeleton success, Team GB has never won an Olympic luge medal, which sees competitors race feet rather than head first. There are two Team GB athletes competing in Pyeongchang: 33-year-old Adam Rosen and 20-year-old Rupert Staudinger.
When can I watch Team GB in the Winter Olympics luge? The men’s heats begin on Saturday 10th February at 9.50am on Eurosport 1, with BBC scheduled to tune in from 11am.
SHORT TRACK SPEED SKATING
Best medal hope: Elise Christie
Events: 500m, 1000m and 1500m short track
Age: 27
Elise Christie is a favourite for a medal in the frenetic short track speed skating discipline, and will be challenging over all three distances she competes in. Her Olympic experience ended in heartbreak and death threats four years ago in Sochi, but she’s made a remarkable recovery.
Meet Elise Christie, Team GB’s Winter Olympic comeback queen
Other Team GB short track speed skaters
Joshua Cheetham
Charlotte Gilmartin
Kathryn Thomson
Farrell Treacy
SKELETON
Best medal hope: Lizzy Yarnold
Age: 29
Team GB’s only Olympic gold medallist in Sochi 2014 is back to defend her title. If she does, she will be the first skeleton slider ever to win back to back Olympic gold medals. Find out more about Lizzy Yarnold here.
When can I watch Lizzy Yarnold in the Winter Olympics? The women’s skeleton heats begin on Friday 16th February at 11am on BBC1 and Eurosport 1. The final runs will be on Saturday 17th February from 11am.
Other Team GB skeleton sliders
Laura Deas
Dom Parsons
Jerry Rice
SNOWBOARDING
Best medal hope: Katie Ormerod
Age: 20
Events: Slopestyle, Big Air
Four years ago Jenny Jones became the first British athlete to win an Olympic medal on snow in 90 years. Now, she believes Brit snowboarder Katie Ormerod can follow in her tracks. She’ll be competing in both the slopestyle and the new Big Air competition in her first Olympic Games.
When can I watch Katie Ormerod in the Winter Olympics? The women’s snowboard slopestyle competition begins on Sunday 11th February from 4.30am on BBC1. The Big Air event kicks off on Monday 19th February live on BBC and Eurosport.
Other Team GB snowboarders
Rowan Coultas – Big Air, slopestyle
Aimee Fuller – Big Air, slopestyle
Zoe Gillings-Brier – Snowboard cross
Billy Morgan – Big Air, slopestyle
Jamie Nicholls – Big Air, slopestyle