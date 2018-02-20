Accessibility Links

Forget the former flings, Ex on the Beach series 8 will feature contestants who had long term relationships

We're calling it now: this isn't going to end well

MTV, TL

The last series of Ex on the Beach may have served up two Geordie Shore stars, but MTV has announced that the new run of the reality contest will feature what we all really want to see: the trauma of broken-up long-term lovers being forced to share a villa together.

Advertisement

That’s right, instead of contestants’ exes simply being people they enjoyed a relatively minor fling with, this series we’ll witness the emotional earthquake as former partners wash up several years of baggage onto the shore. Cruel? Perhaps. Entertaining? Oh, yes.

Don’t worry though Geordie Shore fans, series eight will still feature one of Newcastle’s finest reality TV stars. Marnie Simpson will be joining the villa, alongside partner Casey Johnson, who she met on MTV show Single AF.

You can also expect to see a variety of other faces, including Essex girl Charlotte Hughes…

…farmer Tom Litten…

…Katie Champ…

…“Heartless” Zach Tull…

…and “top vodka shotter” Sam Lonsdale.

Will they find love in the villa? Could all the singletons couple up without a single tear shed? Our prediction: absolutely not. And we can’t wait.

Advertisement

Ex on the Beach series eight starts Tuesday 20th March, 10pm on MTV UK

All about Ex on the Beach

News, photos, videos and full episode guide

