FA Cup 5th round: What time is Huddersfield Town v Manchester United on TV?

How to watch and stream the match live online as BBC and BT Sport continue their FA Cup 2017/18 coverage

FA Cup 5th round live on TV

Huddersfield Town v Manchester United

5pm BT Sport 2, Saturday 17th February

Kick-off 5.30pm, live from Kirklees Stadium

Huddersfield Town and Manchester United meet in an all-Premier League showdown in the Emirates FA Cup fifth-round. The Terriers were 2-1 winners here in the league back in October.

On Friday, United boss Jose Mourinho refuted claims of a rift between himself and star man Paul Pogba, with many outlets suggesting that the French midfielder has become unsettled since the arrival of Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal in January.

“In the last couple of matches he didn’t play well,” he said. “Period. End of story. Now it’s my problem and Paul’s to improve his performance level.”

Huddersfield town will be without Michael Hefele, Chris Lowe is still out and Sean Scannell due to injury.