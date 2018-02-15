Stars, writers and presenters hit back at Lord Adonis over ‘BBC on the ropes’ comment

Industry figures have said the politician's criticisms of the broadcaster are "complete and utter tosh"

Media figures have leapt to the defence of the BBC after former Labour minister Lord Adonis sent a tweet saying the broadcaster was ‘on the ropes’.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Adonis wrote: “BBC on ropes. Sport largely gone to Sky. Quality drama gone to Netflix. BBC news increasingly Brexit, weak & simply Govt press releases. If Netflix set up a sharp, balanced News service, what would be left besides local radio, a desert island & a few good foreign correspondents?”

This message came after Adonis initially expressed excitement about the opportunity to appear on the BBC to discuss Brexit.

About to out John Redwood as supporter of 2nd referendum on @vicderbyshire. Have discovered pre-2016 article where Redwood said 2nd referendum on Brexit terms democratically essential! So much for Boris telling us all to shut up & fall in line. — Andrew Adonis (@Andrew_Adonis) February 14, 2018

The attack on the BBC was quickly met with responses from actors, writers, presenters and media figures, from Gary Lineker and Nick Robinson to Dara Ó Briain and Dan Walker.

Nonsense. For a start: Hey Duggee, Blue Planet, 6radio, inside No. 9, Strictly and a load of other stuff that maybe you don’t enjoy but millions of others do. 6M still get their football from Match of the Day, btw, rather than Sky/ BT. Throw in Netflix, and now compare £142.50? — Dara Ó Briain (@daraobriain) February 14, 2018

What a load of complete and utter tosh. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) February 14, 2018

Dear me. You read some guff on twitter but this just about takes the top spot today. Misinformed garbage. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) February 14, 2018

Today presenter Nick Robinson challenged him on his comments, saying that the BBC had a duty to “hear from and challenge people you may dislike and/or fear”.

Well there’s the fact we’re the most trusted source of news & the world’s best nature programmes (Attenborough) & most popular entertainment (Strictly & Sherlock) & culture (Proms & Glasto) & sport (Wimbledon & the Olympics). Other than that what has the BBC ever done for us?! https://t.co/PZM2OtFPdN — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 14, 2018

I don't want garlands. I want perspective & an acceptance that in a fractured society the BBC will hear from (& challenge) people you may dislike and/or fear — Nick Robinson (@bbcnickrobinson) February 15, 2018

Sports journalist Richard Conway challenged the idea that sport on the BBC is “largely gone”.

Yes, sport on BBC largely gone… that is if you exclude Premier League, 6 Nations, Summer and Winter Olympics, Wimbledon, World Cup, FA Cup, women's super league, return of cricket in 2020 plus live streaming of 1000 hours a year for sports such as swimming, hockey + basketball. — Richard Conway, BBC (@richard_conway) February 14, 2018

While Horrible Histories and Wrong Mans star Mat Baynton said that the BBC’s “critical and commercial successes” were “watched all over the world”.

You are entitled to your own opinions but not your own facts. BBC are undeniably making quality drama, comedy and factual programmes – critical and commercial successes watched all over the world. https://t.co/vK0vX4btOh — Mathew Baynton (@realmatbaynton) February 14, 2018

I loved it when Netflix made Detectorists, and Horrible Histories, and Inside Number 9, and Panorama, and Horizon, and Exodus, and The A Word, and Line of Duty, and Peaky Blinders, and Sherlock, and Doctor Who, and Taboo, and Wolf Hall, and Motherland, and Doctor Foster, and… https://t.co/GZzbBnmYqx — Greg Jenner (@greg_jenner) February 14, 2018

And now on Twitter, Julius Nicholson Talks Bollocks. https://t.co/xIDz2xcCm1 — Simon Blackwell (@simonblackwell) February 14, 2018

Jeremy Vine simply shared a photo of him dancing on BBC1’s Strictly.

Enough said.