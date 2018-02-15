Accessibility Links

Stars, writers and presenters hit back at Lord Adonis over ‘BBC on the ropes’ comment

Industry figures have said the politician's criticisms of the broadcaster are "complete and utter tosh"

BBC Broadcasting House (Getty, EH)

Media figures have leapt to the defence of the BBC after former Labour minister Lord Adonis sent a tweet saying the broadcaster was ‘on the ropes’.

In a tweet posted on Wednesday, Adonis wrote: “BBC on ropes. Sport largely gone to Sky. Quality drama gone to Netflix. BBC news increasingly Brexit, weak & simply Govt press releases. If Netflix set up a sharp, balanced News service, what would be left besides local radio, a desert island & a few good foreign correspondents?”

This message came after Adonis initially expressed excitement about the opportunity to appear on the BBC to discuss Brexit.

The attack on the BBC was quickly met with responses from actors, writers, presenters and media figures, from Gary Lineker and Nick Robinson to Dara Ó Briain and Dan Walker.

Today presenter Nick Robinson challenged him on his comments, saying that the BBC had a duty to “hear from and challenge people you may dislike and/or fear”.

Sports journalist Richard Conway challenged the idea that sport on the BBC is “largely gone”.

While Horrible Histories and Wrong Mans star Mat Baynton said that the BBC’s “critical and commercial successes” were “watched all over the world”.

Jeremy Vine simply shared a photo of him dancing on BBC1’s Strictly.

Enough said.

