Jodie Whittaker has been meeting loads of Doctor Who fans and making their day
The Doctor and her three companions have been hard at work filming with the Tardis in Sheffield – but Whittaker made time to pose for photos with fans
“I am so blessed. This is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me,” wrote one Doctor Who fan after getting her chance to meet Jodie Whittaker.
The Thirteenth Doctor and her companions have been filming scenes for the new series in front of Park Hill Flats in Sheffield and – bundled up in a green puffer jacket – the actress found the time to pose with her local admirers.
Whittaker seemed delighted by the Doctor Who fans who came along to see the new Tardis prop and have a peek at the scenes being filmed.
Today I MET THE DOCTOR. #DoctorWho #dwsr pic.twitter.com/ClRZ9ij6EG
— James Shaw (@JamesBurtenshaw) February 13, 2018
7 hours frozen to the bone was worth it! #DoctorWho #dwsr pic.twitter.com/xetq72GVcZ
— Elanor (@mydragonpal) February 13, 2018
Today was awesome! Caught the @bbcdoctorwho filming in Sheffield – Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh on set. And got a selfie with The Doctor herself! #sheffield #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/byjmrtn2d6
— Laura Burden (@lburdenmedia) February 13, 2018
OMG 😭😭😭😭😭I AM SO HAPPY!!!! #doctorwho Jodie Whittaker is the loveliest person ever. I am so blessed. This is the most amazing thing to ever happen to me. You don’t even realise how much I love doctor who! 💙💙 pic.twitter.com/K4mo9NWkjH
— they call me Zo.🏳️🌈 (@_MoonChild7_) February 13, 2018
Can’t believe I got to meet Jodie Whittaker at filming for @bbcdoctorwho today!!! 😍 pic.twitter.com/tUrdNiNjnS
— Matthew Green 🌹 (@mathricsol) February 13, 2018
MEETING JODIE WHITTAKER FILMING DOCTOR WHO WAS JUST 😍😁😍 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/yv48wHMEjr
— Josh Turner (@joshadanturner) February 13, 2018
And while there were PLENTY of adults keen to meet the Doctor, Whittaker also made sure to say hello to younger fans.
There were a lot of kids wanting hugs and photos. She was great with all of them 💕 pic.twitter.com/YW7M9PVvh1
— Lilith (@lilithfatale) February 13, 2018
Thank you so much Jodie Whittaker aka The Doctor for stepping out of her TARDIS for an amazing moment to speak to 2 of my kids. My daughter is so pleased she can dress up as the doctor & even had her hair cut the same as Jodie’s. Cannot wait for the new series ❤️ @bbcdoctorwho pic.twitter.com/YytSIdjuTY
— Jennifer Bulcock (@Jenbul13) February 13, 2018
In fact, Whittaker has met so many fans that Twitter has been flooded with happy selfies. Her facial muscles must be cramped from all that grinning…
SO I just met THE DOCTOR #DoctorWho #Sheffield pic.twitter.com/HtWUoVtYaK
— Matthew Shaw (@matthewjshaw) February 13, 2018
I caught the Doctor!!!! #DoctorWho #JodieWhittaker pic.twitter.com/8gPJYECthV
— Dan Liles (@DanLiles78) February 13, 2018