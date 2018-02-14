Accessibility Links

Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark is TV viewers’ dream Valentine’s Day date

The Cornish captain beat out the Doctor, Outlander's Jamie Fraser and Sherlock in a poll of RadioTimes.com readers

Ross Poldark BBC

If there’s one TV character viewers would love to spend Valentine’s Day with it’s Aidan Turner’s Ross Poldark.

That’s the verdict from RadioTimes.com readers, who voted to reveal who they’d most like to make a date with on February 14th.

The Cornish captain topped a poll of more than 2,000 readers, romping home with 40% of the vote.

Jamie Fraser, of Scottish time travel drama Outlander, took second place, while Doctor Who’s titular time traveller, The Doctor, came third.

Jamie Fraser - Outlander S3 E10
Jamie Fraser – Outlander (Starz)

A date with detective Sherlock Holmes proved the fourth most popular option for readers, and an adventure with Doctor Who’s Amy Pond was fifth. Peaky Blinders’ Tommy Shelby was the sixth most popular choice of companion for the day, while John Barrowman’s Captain Jack Harkness was dubbed the seventh most desirable.

Karen Gillan in Doctor Who (BBC,HF)
Karen Gillan in Doctor Who (BBC)

Outlander’s time-traveling doctor (of the medical variety) Claire Fraser, Broadchurch’s gruff DI Alec Hardy and Our Girl’s Captain Charles James rounded out the Top 10.

Top 20 Dream TV Valentine’s Day Dates

  1. Ross Poldark – Poldark
  2. Jamie Fraser – Outlander
  3. The Doctor – Doctor Who
  4. Sherlock Holmes – Sherlock
  5. Amy Pond – Doctor Who
  6. Tommy Shelby – Peaky Blinders
  7. Captain Jack Harkness – Doctor Who/Torchwood
  8. Claire Fraser – Outlander
  9. DI Alec Hardy – Broadchurch
  10. Captain James – Our Girl
  11. Dana Scully – The X Files
  12. Demelza Poldark – Poldark
  13. Fox Mulder – The X Files
  14. Jon Snow – Game of Thrones
  15. DCI John Luther – Luther
  16. Rose Tyler – Doctor Who
  17. Athos – The Musketeers
  18. Daenerys Targaryen – Game of Thrones
  19. Clara Oswald – Doctor Who
  20. Adam Sackler – Girls

