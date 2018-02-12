As the Channel 4 comedy bows out after a smash hit series one, here's everything we know so far about its return...

Alas, as series one draws to a close, our favourite Northern Irish ladies (and lad) from Derry Girls must leave our screens.

What does the future hold for them? And will we ever see them again?

We’ve got the answers to all* of your questions about Derry Girls series 2! (*Or some of them, at least.)

Will Derry Girls be back for a second series?

Yes, Erin, Orla, Clare, Michelle, James, their families and arch nemesis Sister Michael WILL be back on our screens in the not too distant future. Channel 4 commissioned a second series of Lisa McGee’s comedy after just ONE episode, so the future of the wains is secure for now.

What’s going to happen in Derry Girls series two?

Lisa McGee tells RadioTimes.com that she’s still very much in the ideas stage because she didn’t expect a second series to be commissioned so soon. She does have some ideas of topics she’d like to tackle, though. “I’m toying with maybe doing the ceasefire and how everyone reacts to that because I remember it actually unsettled people,” she explains. “I remember people didn’t know what to do.” And she’d quite like to cover Bill Clinton’s 1995 visit to Derry, too.

Never mind the politics, though. What about the gang?

“I’d love one of them to get a boyfriend or Clare to get a girlfriend,” says McGee, and actress Nicola Coughlan is totally on board with that.

“I can’t imagine Clare trying to be like, on a date,” she laughs. “I don’t know what the hell she would wear, the flat Doc Martin shoes and all this stuff. I was chatting to Cathy Prior, our costume designer, the other day and we were talking about looks for Clare. There’s just so much, it’s such a great period for costumes, as long as I don’t have to wear the ski pants again I’ll be super happy.”

Coughlan’s got her own vision for the future of each of the characters, and it involves Dylan Llewllyn’s James joining a band. “I really want James to join a band and for his bandmates to be quite cool and for the girls to be very into it and us, for some reason, having to suck up to James because in reality James is the only level headed one in the whole group but never gets the credit for that.”

Louisa Harland, who plays cousin Orla, is eager to meet her character’s father. “Kathy Kiera Clark (Aunt Sarah) and I want Rod Stewart to be my dad,” Harland laughs. “We’re going to try and pitch that to Lisa, that Sarah hasn’t got a clue who Rod Stewart is and she just drunkenly on a night out slept with him and that he’s my dad and he comes to Derry to find her.”

Speaking of dads, Jamie Lee O’Donnell – who plays Michelle – has some ideas when it comes to casting an actor who could play her own on-screen father. “I would love to see who her daddy’s going to be. He’d have to be a bit of a hard nut. Maybe James Nesbitt would be quite a good dad?” The actress says she thinks the party-mad teen will be eager to do anything at all that would get her recognised. “I think she should do a bit of Stars in Their Eyes!” she jokes.

And as for Erin? Well, Saoirse Jackson would love to see how her character would cope if her friends got close to new people. “I’d love to see that, like Erin being devastated and so jealous if Clare got a girlfriend or Clare got another best friend.” She’d also really like to see the gang actually getting jobs and picking their A-Levels, bearing in mind the fear that they’d be separated in classes.

When will Derry Girls series two air?

The gang will start filming the second series later this year with a transmission date yet to be confirmed by Channel 4.

Could there be a Derry Girls series three?

Well, that’ll probably depend on how well series two fares with the viewing public, but writer Lisa McGee is most definitely up for it.

“I’d love it to do three, I’d love it to get them to finish school,” she tells RadioTimes.com. “They have three school years left if we do it year by year so maybe, we’ll see.”