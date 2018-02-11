Lemar WON’T perform the same routine if he’s in the Dancing on Ice skate off again

The Fame Academy star's music and routine have been changed after he landed in the bottom two three weeks running

For the past three weeks, Lemar has found himself in the Dancing on Ice skate off.

Advertisement

And for the past three weeks, he’s had to perform exactly the same ‘save me’ skate routine – a performance to Grenade by Bruno Mars. But that’s about to change.

RadioTimes.com understands that the rules have been amended so that should Lemar land in the bottom two for the fourth week on the trot, he will perform a different routine to a different piece of music. However, it will most likely be a skate that we have already seen him perform over the three weeks of DOI.

A source said: “Each couple prepares a save me skate. If they are in the skate off multiple times they can decide to change this to a previous routine.”

Which is probably just as well, as viewers were getting a little, um, irritated by the repetitive performance…

What’s with lemar skating same routine basically as last week’s SO?! That’s not fair! #DancingOnIce #DOI — Jodi (@jodi_ice) January 28, 2018

Seriously?! Lemar getting saved is ridiculous. He’s done the same routine 3 weeks on the run for the skate off. It’s not fair that he’s got away with it. Totally should have saved Perri and Hamish @dancingonice — Emily (@Emzo_Dunn) January 28, 2018

Originally the idea for Dancing on Ice was that all of the celebrities would have one song and dance which they would perform if they found themselves in the bottom two. However, it seems as though no one banked on a single celebrity landing in (and surviving) three skate-offs in a row.

Remarkably the former Fame Academy star has managed to see off Candice Brown, Stephanie Waring and Perri Shakes-Drayton in the skate offs.

Advertisement

Dancing on Ice airs 6pm on Sunday 4th February on ITV.