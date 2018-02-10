Craig David and The Black Eyed Peas confirmed as The Voice UK 2018 guest mentors

Olly Murs and will.i.am will be joined by the superstars for the knockout rounds of The Voice UK

Craig David and two of The Black Eyed Peas have been confirmed as guest mentors for The Voice UK.

Advertisement

Olly Murs and will.i.am will be joined by the 7 Days and Where Is The Love? hitmakers respectively as the coaches decide which of their singers they will choose to take through to the Knockouts.

Craig, who has sold more than 13 million records, first met Olly on a Comic Relief trek in Kenya in 2011.

Craig said: “We’ve built a great friendship since then. I know he is really passionate about everyone on his team and it’s going to be a hard decision for him to choose who to put through. For me, it’s nice to be part of this process and to give some positive critiques to each act.

“Because I know Olly so well I can be very honest with him so hopefully my opinions will help him make his decision, but ultimately this is his gig!”

Olly added that Craig had “got so much experience in the industry and with that he will really give me some great constructive feedback on my acts and help me make the right decision.”

will.i.am meanwhile is going to be joined by fellow Black Eyed Peas members apl.de.ap and taboo.

Will said: “There are no better folks for me to have mentor my team because we have mentored each other. We mentored each other when nobody really believed in us and we went on to do impossible things. What we have done for each other is scale the highest walls and break down the toughest barriers. We climbed the highest mountains and built the most awesome spaceship to go to outer space.”

Well, what else would you expect will.i.am to say?

Mentors for both Jennifer Hudson and Sir Tom Jones have yet to be confirmed.

The Knockout rounds follow the Battles, where the ten acts that the coaches turned for in the Blind Auditions are whittled down to just six acts. Of those six, only two singers per team will then make it through to the semi-final.

Each coach has six acts going into the Knockouts but only two per team will make it through to the Semi-Final. Mentors for fellow coaches Sir Tom Jones and Jennifer Hudson will be revealed soon.

Advertisement

The Voice UK airs at 8.15pm on Saturday 10th February on ITV