First look at Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot’s new Salem the cat

“All hail, Salem!”

In a purrfect casting announcement, the new Salem the Cat has been revealed for Netflix’s forthcoming Sabrina the Teenage Witch reboot series.

Netflix’s The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina will star Mad Men’s Kiernan Shipka in the titular role, and she’ll be joined by a sleek feline as the wise-cracking Salem.

Riverdale showrunner Roberto Aguirre Sacasa posted a photo of the new Salem on his Twitter account with the caption: “Ladies and gentlemen, meet #Greendale’s latest resident. All hail, Salem!”

It is not yet known what his story will be in the new show but in the original comic, Salem was a witch who had to live 100 years as a cat with no magical powers.

The actor who’ll voice the cat is yet to be announced. In the original Sabrina series, Salem was voiced by comedian Nick Bakay.

Vampire Diaries star Jaz Sinclair also joins the cast as Sabrina’s best friend.

The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is expected to land on Netflix later this year.

Sabrina and Salem (Getty, EH)
