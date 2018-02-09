Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Meet the stars taking part in The Great British Bake Off’s celebrity specials

Meet the stars taking part in The Great British Bake Off’s celebrity specials

From Alan Carr to Teri Hatcher - it's certainly an eclectic bunch baking for Stand Up To Cancer

Alan Carr and Teri Hatcher

Lee Mack, Martin Kemp, Harry Hill and Teri Hatcher are amongst the celebrities who have signed up to take part in The Great British Bake Off celebrity specials.

Advertisement

Many of the 20 celebrities have a decidedly Channel 4 flavour, featuring the likes of Made in Chelsea’s Jamie Laing, Countdown’s Nick Hewer and Chatty Man Alan Carr.

The celebs will be stripped across five episodes as they bake in aid of Stand Up To Cancer. Noel Fielding and Sandi Toksvig will again be hosting, while Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith also return to judge.

bake-off

Comedians Aisling Bea, Griff Rhys Jones, Roisin Conaty, Joe Lycett and Tim Minchin have also signed up to take part.

The rest of the confirmed celebrities are presenters Melanie Sykes and Stacey Solomon, Scottish Conservative leader Ruth Davidson, former BBC Breakfast host Bill Turnbull, Paralympian Kadeena Cox, singer Ella Eyre, Kaiser Chiefs’ Ricky Wilson and Diversity’s Perri Keily.

No doubt Teri will be hoping she doesn’t have to resort to Desperate measures and Jamie will be making some Chelsea buns.

Advertisement

I’ll get my coat.

Tags

All about The Great British Bake Off

Alan Carr and Teri Hatcher
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Great British Bake Off contestant Liam Charles

GBBO star Liam Charles to host Bake Off: The Professionals

Sue Perkins and Mel Giedroyc

Mel and Sue’s The Generation Game revival cut to just two episodes

Mary and Sarah Derry Girls

Ma Mary and Aunt Sarah are the unsung heroes of Derry Girls

Sarah Doran
Sarah Doran
Dancing on Ice (ITV, EH)

Who left Dancing on Ice? Full list of eliminated celebrities and professional skaters

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more