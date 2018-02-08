Accessibility Links

Menu
Home
News
TV
Former Doctor Who stars John Simm and Billie Piper collide in new trailer for BBC drama Collateral

Former Doctor Who stars John Simm and Billie Piper collide in new trailer for BBC drama Collateral

Carey Mulligan and Nicola Walker star in the BBC2 crime drama

Billie Piper and John Simm in the new BBC2 crime drama Collateral (BBC Pictures, JG)

New BBC2 drama Collateral has inadvertently created something of a Doctor Who reunion.

Advertisement

The four-part crime drama stars both John Simm as a Labour MP and Billie Piper as a single mum, and the new trailer features the Master and Rose having an incredibly fraught argument…

Carey Mulligan leads the new drama from writer David Hare as DI Kip Glaspie. The pair also worked together for 2014 West End play Skylight.

Last Tango in Halifax’s Nicola Walker also features in the drama, described as “a modern-day state of the nation project”.

The first episode revolves around the mystery that unfolds when a pizza delivery man is shot dead in south London, seemingly in a random act of violence.

DI Glaspie is unconvinced and instead discovers that the takeaway manager inexplicably sent a Syrian refugee instead of his regular driver. When Kip and her partner DS Nathan Bilk track down the victim’s home, they meet his sisters, who the detective is convinced are hiding something.

Advertisement

Collateral starts Monday 12th February at 9pm on BBC2

Tags

All about Collateral

Billie Piper and John Simm in the new BBC2 crime drama Collateral (BBC Pictures, JG)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

Doctor Who Easter Eggs

17 amazing Doctor Who Easter Eggs, callbacks and references in the 2017 Christmas special

2018 Dramas

Which new show are you most looking forward to in 2018?

Peter Capaldi (RT Shoot,mh)

EXCLUSIVE Behind the scenes photos reveal Peter Capaldi's last days on Doctor Who

Anna Friel, Marcella (ITV, EH)

12 killer crime dramas coming to TV in 2018

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more