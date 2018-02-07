Twitter thinks UK Eurovision singer SuRie looks a LOT like Annie Lennox

Some might say she could put the EU in Eurythmics...

The UK’s new Eurovision entry is already turning heads across Europe, and not just because she gave quite a decent performance of her entry for the 2018 song contest live on BBC2’s Eurovision You Decide.

Advertisement

SuRie – whose real name is Susanna Marie – had scarcely had time to belt out a few notes before viewers began comparing her to Eurythmics singer Annie Lennox.

Annie Lennox look for #SuRie which can never ever be a bad thing 💙 #eurovisionyoudecide — Russell Grant (@THERussellGrant) February 7, 2018

SuRie is like a baby Annie Lennox in all the best ways #EurovisionYouDecide — D'Lo Red (@dloredonline) February 7, 2018

#SuRie sounds a little like Annie Lennox — Nessy (@nessymon) February 7, 2018

The singer – who has previously represented Belgium as a backing singer at the Eurovision Song Contest – was a firm favourite in the room at the Brighton Dome, where the UK selection process took place.

Six acts performed during the 90-minute live show, before a panel of music industry experts and the public decided who would fly the flag at the grand final in Portugal in May.

There were loud cheers when hosts Mel Giedroyc and Mans Zelmerlow announced that SuRi had claimed victory over singers Jaz Ellington, Asanda, Raya, Liam Tamne and girl band Goldstone, and the celebrations continued online.

So we’re not sending Steps to #eurovision after all. We’re sending Annie Lennox instead. Don’t have a problem with that #EurovisionYouDecide — Sean Lynn (@seanlynnok) February 7, 2018

For everyone that wanted Annie Lennox to do #Eurovision, @surieofficial is even better! #Storm is anthemic and has a touch of @KatrinasWeb’s winner about it! I’d be proud to see that go to Lisbon for the UK! #EurovisionYouDecide #EYD so much potential!!! — Ben Royston (@bbroyston) February 7, 2018

Here’s hoping SuRie’s Eurovision performance gives us all sweet dreams, and that the competition doesn’t prove to be a thorn in her side.

Advertisement

The Eurovision Song Contest Grand Final takes place in Lisbon, Portugal on May 12th