Will Victoria’s Francatelli and Skerrett live happily ever after? “It’s all to play for”

Nell Hudson and Ferdinand Kingsley tell RadioTimes.com what the future could hold for the secret lovers

It was a long time coming, but Francatelli and Skerrett FINALLY gave in to their romantic feelings in the Christmas special – sneaking secret snogs in the servants’ quarters.

So what does the future look like for Victoria’s below-stairs lovers?

“It’s definitely optimistic,” actress Nell Hudson tells RadioTimes.com.

Still, their relationship is far from certain: as the Queen’s dresser, Skerrett (Hudson) is married to her job and cannot tie the knot with the Queen’s cook Francatelli (Ferdinand Kingsley) without being forced to leave the palace. A conundrum.

And with series three on the way, there’s still room for things to go wrong. The course of true love never did run smooth.

“We’re not going to give anything away, but [series creator] Daisy [Goodwin] can put a spanner in any spokes, can’t she?” Kingsley jokes at the Radio Times Covers Party. “Is that a phrase? A stick in some spokes?”

He adds: “She could ruin anything at any time. Anyone who’s happy can be sad within about five seconds, so all to play for.”

“It’s up in the air,” Hudson tells us, cryptically. “They definitely love each other, that’s for sure. But they’re just figuring out what to do.”