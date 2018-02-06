Holby City and the Silent Witness finale will now air on Wednesday 7th February

FA Cup 4th round replay live on TV

Swansea City v Notts County

8pm BBC1, Tuesday 6th February

Kick-off 8:05pm, live from The Liberty Stadium

The BBC1 schedules are facing a shake-up on Tuesday, thanks to the impromptu scheduling of the FA cup 4th round replay between Swansea City and Notts County, after the initial tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Advertisement

Despite enjoying the majority of the possession, Swansea fell victim to a second half equaliser from Notts striker Jon Stead after Luciano Narsingh had fired the Welsh side ahead in the first period.

It’s all to play for on Tuesday, and you can watch it live from 8pm on BBC1.

What TV programmes have been moved around?

Advertisement

Hospital soap Holby City and crime drama Silent Witness have both been moved to Wednesday evening to allow the full broadcast of the cup replay. This means that viewers will have to wait an extra 24-hours for the culmination of the two-part finale of Silent Witness’ 21st series.