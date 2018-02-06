Louise Brealey WON’T be back for Clique series two

But the Sherlock star would like to make her Doctor Who debut as a villain…

It was recently revealed that BBC3 thriller Clique was returning for a second series, with lead character Holly McStay (Synnøve Karlsen) set to get involved with a whole new shadowy group of popular types.

However, the new storyline means that many of the first series’ cast wont be returning for the second run – and now RadioTimes.com has confirmed that star Louise Brealey will be among those leaving the drama, after playing Holly’s mentor Jude McDermid in the first run.

“We won’t be seeing Jude again,” Brealey told us last week at the Radio Times Covers Party.

“No, the story has moved into a different part of Holly’s life, so a lot of the characters from the first series aren’t back.

“But I’m delighted that it’s come back, because it looks very good, right, that people liked the show and want to see another one? And I’m very proud of what we did in the first one.”

And it sounds like a return to Sherlock isn’t on the cards any time soon either, with the actor – who played doctor Molly Hooper in the BBC drama – confirming that new episodes were a long time off after catching up with series creators Steven Moffat and Mark Gatiss at the Covers Party.

“We’ve just been talking about the old Sherlocks,” Brealey said. “I hope we get to do another one one day! But I don’t think it’s going to be THIS Spring.”

Still, it’s not like fans of Brealey’s work have nothing to look forward to in the coming months, with the actor recently completing filming on Sky1 fantasy adaptation A Discovery of Witches which stars Teresa Palmer and Matthew Goode as a witch and vampire who fall in love against the wishes of their respective supernatural societies.

“I can tell you that Teresa Palmer, who plays the lead, is the nicest Hollywood actress I’ve ever met, and I’ve met a few in my capacity as a journalist and actor,” Brealey said. “She’s awesome.

“It’s just a really good story. I get to be a witch, which is a life ambition, and Matthew Goode’s in it. He’s a lot of fun. It’s about prejudice and love and vampires.”

And who knows? With a new Doctor in the Tardis, Brealey’s longheld desire to appear in Doctor Who could also come true – perhaps even as a villain opposite new Doctor Jodie Whittaker.

“Oh my God, how great would being a baddie in Doctor Who be?” she said. “That would be amazing. I’d settle for a Dalek!”

So there you have it – even if we don’t see Louise Brealey in Clique or Sherlock any time soon, we can keep our eyes peeled for her behind the eyestalks of a Dalek in an upcoming series of Doctor Who. Seems a fair trade.

Filming on Clique series two begins this month