What time is the Davis Cup 2018 on TV? Where can I watch it?

Great Britain take on Spain in Marbella, without Andy Murray

MARBELLA, SPAIN - FEBRUARY 02: Cam Norrie of Great Britain in action against Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain during day one of the Davis Cup World Group first round match between Spain and Great Britain at Club de Tenis Puente Romano on February 2, 2018 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Day two of Britain’s difficult World Group match against Spain, live from Club de Tenis Puente Romano, Marbella. Playing away on the Spaniards’ favoured clay courts would be tricky enough with Andy Murray in the team; since the Scot is recovering from hip surgery, Britain are outranked and, on paper, outgunned, although the presence of Australian Open hero Kyle Edmund should give the home side pause.

Today, however, it’s the doubles rubber, with Jamie Murray and Dominic Inglot likely to be representing GB. Sue Barker hosts, with commentary from Chris Bradnam, John Lloyd and Jamie Barker.

What time is Spain v Great Britain on TV?

The action is expected to commence at 1pm, with coverage live on BBC2 from 1pm.

